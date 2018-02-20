EarthWater Limited: EarthWater Welcomes Michelle Lemmons-Poscente to Advisory Board

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2018 / EarthWater Limited, a health and wellness manufacturing company and producer of high-alkaline mineral infused water with a proprietary blend of fulvic and humic complexes essential to optimal health, announced today the addition of Michelle Lemmons-Poscente to the EarthWater Advisory Board.

Ms. Lemmons-Poscente is an American CEO and entrepreneur. Born in San Angelo, Texas, Ms. Lemmons-Poscente attended Southern Methodist University majoring in communications. She is currently Chief Executive Officer of the Global Leaders Organization (GLO) GLO website. With GLO Ms. Lemmons-Poscente is kicking off the Microsoft GLO Tour where attendees learn from leading business experts, listen to best-selling authors and at each local event, business owners network and foster professional development opportunities. GLO will also be featured during Microsoft's ChangeMakers event in New York on February 21 st (click here to learn more).

In the three decades between Southern Methodist University up until her present role at GLO, she initially followed her passion for radio, television and film. Working alongside Robin Leach with Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous and other TV productions. She quickly learned the acumen for production which would prime her for a future in the world of business.

In the second decade she founded and led International Speakers Bureau; Recognized by Sprint as #1 Small Business in America, along with Bank One's Top Female Entrepreneur in the United States. Her expertise included representation of international leaders, such as President George Bush; business leaders, such as Sir Richard Branson; and global thought leaders, such as John Kotter. Ms. Lemmons-Poscente also lent her talents to international board positions with Young Entrepreneurs Organization (EO) and Young President's Organization (YPO). Blending into the third decade, Ms. Lemmons-Poscente scaled both her talents and her businesses.

Her networks surrounding corporate development, speaking, books, television and intellectual property, all opened the door for her to found ISB Global; a fully integrated brand strategy and representation firm. Then, by connecting extraordinary people, leading edge business models with financial opportunity, she inevitably created the first on-line leadership platform GLO which connects member to member CEO's with communities, capital and commerce.

EarthWater Founder/Chairman/CEO - CJ Comu stated, "I am honored to have the opportunity to welcome Michelle to our organization. She is a remarkable person with an amazing database of contacts and relationships and a brilliant strategic mind that provides great advice to a company like ours."

About EarthWater Limited

EarthWater Limited is a health and wellness company and manufacturer of Mineral Infused High-Alkaline Beverages. The FulHum and ZenFul brands use a 100% natural, proprietary blend of organic Fulvic and Humic complexes mined from deep within the Earth's surface. Fulvic and Humic minerals are believed to have properties which combat free radicals, and improve absorption of key nutrients. EarthWater is proud to have at its side a Board of Medical Advisors who utilize its products in their holistic approach to health and who advocate for the benefits of its natural list of ingredients. www.EarthWater.com To engage with EarthWater online, you are encouraged to 'like', 'follow' and 'share' on the brand's social media pages (@earthwaterhq). EarthWater inquiries can be made via email to info@earthwater.com.

SOURCE: EarthWater Limited