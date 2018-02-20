Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc.: Digital Publishes White Paper on CBD Research for Investors

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2018 / Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK: DUTV), an emerging seed to sale player in the growing legal cannabis marketplace, today announces the availability of its white paper on cannabidiol (CBD) and the ground breaking research the company believes will change the cannabis industry for years to come. Digital plans to specialize in the cannabidiol (CBD) marketplace via the offering of various products to both distributors and end customers.

The white paper is available as a PDF from the company website, here. As indicated previously, the company is currently in negotiations to acquire, or to acquire rights to, several unique and patented CBD products. These products are now market ready, which should negotiations be successful allow Digital to offer these products to the marketplace over the very short-term. The management team at Digital felt that this was an ideal time to help investors understand better what has them so excited about CBD products in the future.

Pat Scorzelli, CEO of Digital commented, 'We have found there is still some confusion among investors over the differences between THC based products, which are still illegal at the federal level in the US, and CBD based products, which are legal in most states.'

According to Mr. Scorzelli, a 2017 study by the National Academy of Sciences, titled: Health Effects of Cannabis and Cannabinoids: The Current State of Evidence and Recommendations for Research, there is conclusive evidence that cannabis or cannabinoids are effective for the treatment of chronic pain and produce other health benefits. While THC is the cannabinoid that is psychoactive, there are many other cannabinoids, which are non-psychoactive. The non-psychoactive cannabinoid is that is most often discussed is cannabidiol, which is normally referred to simply as CBD. Many other studies have paralleled the findings in the National Academy of Sciences report. Based on the Academy's findings and those of many other researchers, it is very clear cannabinoids offer considerable human benefit with very few side effects.

Mr. Scorzelli continued, 'It's hard to overstate the significance of this study. We are entering a new era in pain relief and management, centered around products that don't have the kinds of side effects we see with narcotics. In the face of the opioid crisis in the US, and elsewhere, we are long overdue to look at the natural and powerful alternatives that are becoming available in the form of CBD products.'

While Mr. Scorzelli declined to go into detail over the current deals under negotiation, he did indicate that news would be coming soon. 'Once things get rolling, it's easy to get excited. Everyone wants a peek behind the curtain. Honestly, we are excited, but deals just take a little time to put together.' He added that the reason for the white paper is that it's important investors are educated, so they understand the revolutionary changes coming their way. 'Everyone knows someone who is living with pain. Opioids don't even deal with the causes of pain, they just fool your mind into ignoring pain with diminishing returns, widespread abuse, and addiction. There are classes of CBD products coming out that treat the causes of pain and improve quality of life for people. That's where Digital is headed, to help people live better lives through the products we bring to market.'

Digital Utilities Ventures has targeted the medical and recreational segments of the marijuana market. Our core product line is CBD and its medical derivatives and line extensions. CBD (Cannabidiol) - is a cannabis non-hallucinatory compound that has significant medical benefits for the treatment of a wide range of conditions such arthritis, diabetes, alcoholism, MS, chronic pain, schizophrenia, depression, antibiotic-resistant infections, epilepsy, opioids and other neurological disorders. By following the lead of industry innovators and trailblazers, such as Terra Tech Corp. (TRTC), General Cannabis Corp. (CANN), Sugarmade, Inc. (SGMD), and nFusz Inc. (FUSZ), Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc. is poised to become an industry innovator by developing an end-to-end supply chain approach to the legal cannabis and hemp markets. The Company's strategy is to develop through acquisitions and business development a vertically integrated business model that covers the entire spectrum of the CBD business from cultivation, through production, quality control and finally to distribution through dispensaries.

