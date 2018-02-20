Northern Superior Resources Inc.: Northern Superior's CBSZ Gold Deposit is Poised for Growth: Croteau Est Gold Property, Québec

SUDBURY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2018 / Northern Superior Resources Inc. ('Northern Superior' or the 'Company') (TSX-V: SUP) (OTCQB: NSUPF), is pleased to release a revised longitudinal section for the Croteau Bouchard Shear Zone (CBSZ) gold deposit, on its 100% owned Croteau Est Property, west-central Québec (Figure 1). This revised longitudinal section is derived from the integration of corehole drilling results from the recently completed 2017 Phase II and III drill programs on the Property (see Northern Superior press releases: November 13, 2017; January 10, 2018) with those from historic drilling (total of 81 holes, 28,524.5m).

Several key findings from drill programs completed within the CBSZ that are shown in the new longitudinal section (Figure 1) clearly demonstrate that a significant expansion in the growth of the current resource is anticipated (see Northern Superior Resources press release: January 14, 2016).

KEY FINDINGS

Expansion of the deposit strike from 550 m to 750 m (east to west), and expansion of the resource from a previous vertical depth of 350 m to 425 m depth, with the continuation of mineralized intercepts to 575 m vertical depth.

Defining that gold mineralization associated with this deposit:

Extends from surface and is open at depth, and is further

Open along strike, both to the east and to the west

Defining no less than nine discrete ore shoots within the deposit that plunge at a shallow angle (20°-25°) towards the east; previous resource model defined only two ore shoots:

Ore shoots are of mineable grade (> 2 g/t Au) and width (> 5 m true width).

Strategically changing the drill orientation from south to north to north to south during the 2017 Phase II and Phase III drill programs resulted in:

Delineation of multiple ore lenses or shoots in a single drill hole compared to historic holes; and

The overall number of significant assays per drill hole being much higher amongst the Phase II and III drill holes (109 values) compared to historic holes (29 values)(compare Tables 1 and 2).

Coarse anhedral visible gold (Photo Panel 1) was noted in several holes during the Phase II and III drilling, with the results of 6,441 split core samples submitted for assay returning results:

That encompassed high grade gold hosted by quartz veins as in drill holes CRO17-111 (705 g/t Au/ 0.5 m); CRO17-94 (56.4 g/t Au/ 1.0 m) + 14.6 g/t Au/ 1.0 m); CRO17-95 (60.4 g/t Au/ 0.9 m); CRO17-96 (72.9 g/t Au/ 0.7 m); CRO17-98 (39.9 g/t Au/ 1.05 m); CRO-17-107 (19.5 g/t Au/ 1.0 m); CRO17-108 (28.5 g/t Au/ 1.35 m); to

Wide intervals of lower grade mineralization associated with shearing and so-called 'flat dipping' or horizontal quartz veins that were largely undetected by historic drill holes owing to their orientation that returned assays on the order of 1.19 g/t Au/ 47.0 m (CRO17-104); 1.47 g/t Au/ 31.85 m (CRO17-96); and 0.92 g/t Au/ 51.0 m (CRO17-99) (see Northern Superior Resources press releases: November 13, 2017; January 10, 2018).

T.F. Morris, President and CEO of Northern Superior Resources states, 'The opportunity to expand the gold resource associated with the CBSZ is wide open. Advancing this project will be quick and cost-effective given our enhanced understanding of the geological controls on gold mineralization, the advantages of infrastructure (roads, rail, airport, electricity, mill) and sophisticated service support offered from three different communities (Chapais, Chibougamau, Oujé Bougoumou). The Croteau Est gold property is proving to be an excellent investment opportunity, based not only upon the Company's ability to expand the current gold resource, but also the opportunities presented by several other gold showings identified elsewhere on the property (see Northern Superior Resources press release: January 21, 2016).'

Photo Panel 1. Examples of irregular clusters of course anhedral visible gold, observed at three different levels within the CBSZ: emphasizes continuation of the mineralization from surface to depth.

To view the graphic, please click here.

Figure 1. Revised long section through the CBSZ gold deposit indicating nine ore shoots of mineable grade (> 2 g/t Au) and width (> 5 m true width). The deposit is open both along strike to the west and to the east, and is open at depth.

To view the graphic, please click here.

Table 1. Phase II-III Drilling Significant Assay Highlights: Grade x Thickness Values >5.0 g/t Au-m.

Depth Interval Assay Value Assay Length Grade x Drillhole From (m) To (m) g/t - Au (m) Thickness CRO17-90 4.5 23.7 1.38 19.2 26.5 40.0 66.0 0.71 26.0 18.5 173.2 174.5 3.97 1.3 5.0 195.2 229.9 1.99 34.7 69.1 253.0 282.6 1.63 29.6 48.1 CRO17-91 128.5 131.9 2.01 3.4 6.7 158.4 167.6 1.05 9.2 9.6 197.9 207.0 0.81 9.2 7.4 225.0 236.2 1.12 11.2 12.6 242.3 243.3 10.70 1.0 10.7 262.8 285.0 0.95 22.2 21.1 295.1 318.0 0.75 23.0 17.3 CRO17-92 151.0 153.0 5.73 2.0 11.2 211.0 213.0 3.55 2.0 7.1 216.6 216.9 24.10 0.3 7.2 CRO17-93 67.6 72.9 1.06 5.3 5.6 186.9 191.8 2.78 4.9 13.5 249 253.9 2.12 4.9 10.4 322.8 331.9 0.6 9.1 5.5 340 350.6 0.53 10.6 5.6 CRO17-94 332.5 334.7 3.09 2.2 6.6 397.0 404.1 1.14 7.1 8.0 413.1 416.0 7.70 2.9 22.3 437.8 449.5 0.51 11.7 5.9 456.4 468.0 1.96 11.6 22.8 489.9 497.9 7.50 8.0 59.6 CRO17-95 32.1 41.3 1.98 9.2 18.2 105.8 113.7 4.15 8.0 33.0 153.0 162.1 11.06 9.1 100.7 172.7 190.4 1.20 17.8 21.3 CRO17-96 6.0 14.0 1.32 8.0 10.6 22.1 23.1 9.66 1.0 9.7 64.1 65.1 6.24 1.1 6.6 161.7 164.5 15.67 3.8 59.5 180.7 190.7 1.04 10.1 10.4 276.6 292.0 1.33 15.4 20.5 316.0 343.0 1.50 27.0 40.4 358.0 389.9 1.47 31.9 46.9 CRO17-97 233.5 235.5 3.50 2.0 7.0 CRO17-98 148.0 157.2 1.61 9.2 14.8 164.4 170.0 1.08 5.6 6.0 189.0 192.9 5.53 3.9 21.6 209.0 211.1 21.05 2.1 44.2 405.1 406.0 6.35 0.9 6.0 427.0 435.0 0.92 8.0 7.3 440.0 446.0 1.42 6.0 8.5 CRO17-99 25.0 38.0 1.55 13.0 20.2 74.4 80.0 1.66 5.7 9.4 90.0 96.8 2.02 6.8 13.8 143.0 147.0 1.53 4.0 6.1 161.0 163.0 5.27 2.0 10.5 174.0 225.0 0.92 51.0 47.0 CRO17-100 265.0 287.0 0.94 22.0 20.6 305.0 316.0 1.70 11.0 18.7 437.0 439.0 3.74 2.0 7.5 443.0 448.0 1.49 5.0 7.5 CRO17-101 70.0 78.0 1.96 8.0 15.7 91.0 104.0 0.51 13.0 6.6 116.0 129.4 2.56 13.4 34.1 134.5 136.0 5.80 1.5 8.7 259.6 280.0 1.40 20.4 28.6 305.0 317.0 2.71 12.0 32.5 338.0 355.6 0.91 17.6 16.0 368.4 368.4 5.86 1.0 5.9 387.7 391.0 3.94 3.3 13.0 CRO17-102 201.0 205.3 1.16 4.3 5.0 CRO17-104 9.0 11.0 4.08 2.0 8.2 33.0 40.7 0.87 7.7 6.7 74.0 93.0 1.06 19.0 20.2 128.4 136.5 3.54 8.1 28.7 219.0 221.0 4.07 2.0 8.1 310.0 357.0 1.19 47.0 55.7 CRO17-105 189.0 195.9 0.97 6.9 6.7 248.0 258.0 0.70 10.0 7.0 265.0 282.0 3.02 17.0 51.3 441.0 445.0 1.30 4.0 5.2 447.0 451.0 3.14 4.0 12.5 CRO17-106 230.0 236.0 1.17 6.0 7.0 254.0 261.0 1.42 7.0 10.0 290.8 304.8 0.60 14.0 8.4 CRO17-107 25.0 27.0 4.37 2.0 8.7 46.0 57.0 1.39 11.0 15.3 76.0 77.0 6.17 1.0 6.2 116.0 127.0 0.75 11.0 8.2 143.0 157.0 0.66 14.0 9.3 162.7 178.0 2.19 15.4 33.6 302.0 304.0 5.66 2.0 11.3 309.6 314.0 1.71 4.4 7.5 338.0 340.0 3.16 2.0 6.3 CRO17-108 20.0 25.1 2.54 5.1 12.9 124.5 129.0 2.11 4.5 9.5 156.8 164.5 5.97 7.6 45.7 190.0 192.0 2.83 2.0 5.7 230.0 233.0 3.91 3.0 11.7 269.0 279.0 1.31 10.0 13.1 CRO17-109 176.1 177.1 10.15 1.0 10.2 CRO17-110 5.0 9.0 1.76 4.0 7.0 32.0 40.0 0.98 8.0 7.8 64.0 85.0 0.42 21.0 8.8 144.0 152.2 1.55 8.2 12.7 172.0 175.0 12.82 3.0 38.5 391.0 416.0 0.93 25.0 23.3 CRO17-111 164.1 170.0 61.24 5.9 364.4 196.0 200.0 3.44 4.0 13.7 285.0 302.0 1.87 17.0 31.8 368.0 375.0 0.87 7.0 6.1 CRO17-112 140.0 142.0 4.22 2.0 8.4 156.6 164.0 5.02 7.4 37.4 265.0 271.0 2.22 6.0 13.3 n = 22 DH count 109

Table 2. Optiro Pty. Ltd. CBSZ Resource Calculation: Grade x Thickness Values >5.0 g/t Au-m.

Sample Interval Assay Value Assay Length Grade x Drillhole From (m) To (m) g/t - Au (m) Thickness CRO11-01 41.1 45.5 3.7 4.4 16.2 CRO11-05 170.2 176.0 12.7 5.9 74.5 181.8 190.5 12.8 8.8 111.7 CRO11-06 15.6 18.0 9.6 2.5 23.6 28.0 34.0 4.6 6.0 27.5 CRO11-08 25.0 35.0 2.1 10.0 21.1 CRO12-10 90.8 110.3 8.2 19.6 159.5 CRO12-11 96.0 108.3 1.6 12.3 19.7 CRO12-21 59.2 59.7 32.4 0.5 16.2 CRO12-22 88.0 105.0 0.8 17.0 14.3 CRO12-29 171.2 181.4 3.4 10.2 34.2 CRO12-31 315.5 334.0 2.0 18.5 37.6 CRO12-34 160.3 168.5 3.4 8.2 28.1 181.0 188.1 2.0 7.1 14.3 221.7 233.2 5.8 11.5 66.0 236.0 250.2 3.3 14.2 46.6 CRO12-35 353.0 353.4 49.4 0.4 19.8 CRO12-38 206.0 215.4 2.6 9.4 24.1 220.0 243.0 0.8 23.0 19.1 CRO12-41 153.4 155.2 25.8 1.9 47.7 170.4 199.5 1.2 29.2 34.7 207.5 220.0 2.3 12.6 28.4 240.0 259.0 0.7 19.0 13.5 CRO12-42 276.5 278.2 8.7 1.8 15.2 CRO12-43 200.7 221.4 0.9 20.7 17.8 CRO12-46 241.2 246.0 75.4 4.8 362.1 283.9 291.0 1.9 7.1 13.6 CRO12-49 270.4 273.0 9.5 2.6 24.8 CRO12-64 251.0 252.0 18.85 1.0 18.9 n= 19 DH

count 29

