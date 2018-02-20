New MindManager 11 for Mac: Visually Capture, Organize, and Share Information to Drive Project and Business Success

OTTAWA, Feb. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introduced today, MindManager 11 for Mac (https://www.mindjet.com/mindmanager-mac/?utm_source=MMnewsRelease&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=SMPRMM&utm_content=M) brings new elegance and efficiency to the way individuals and teams organize ideas, tackle tasks, and achieve their goals. Already a leader in mind mapping and information visualization on the Mac, MindManager's new release offers advanced mapping capabilities, new diagram types and templates, and easy ways to share and publish your work - all delivered within a redesigned interface optimized to enhance productivity.

Individuals, small businesses, and global organizations rely upon MindManager to efficiently brainstorm and organize ideas, communicate knowledge effectively, and execute project success. MindManager enables users to turn unstructured ideas and information into dynamic mind maps, timelines, flowcharts, and more, so they can streamline efforts, supercharge productivity, and pre-emptively reveal risks and opportunities.

"MindManager 11 for Mac offers powerful ways to visualize data, making it possible to unlock the potential of your organization's information, strategies, and plans," said Michael Deutch, Vice President of Products for MindManager. "When 77 percent of respondents to a recent MindManager workplace survey told us their organizations were seeing poor productivity and failed projects because not enough time is spent on ensuring alignment, it was clear that businesses need to adopt better ways to define common goals and get their teams behind them."

"MindManager is an essential tool to do just that. And with this new release, we're delivering a robust application that leverages our team's 20 years of information-visualization expertise to bring Mac users the capabilities they need to take control of their work and world," added Deutch.

MindManager 11 for Mac is packed with more power and possibility with updates including:

NEW! Visualize paths to growth and profit with the expanded template library

More than a dozen new and improved templates and diagram formats will help users see ideas, plans, and possibilities in ways that empower bigger thinking, smarter decisions, and better outcomes. Timelines, workflow diagrams, and concept maps illuminate correct paths and drive efficient action; Venn, onion, and swim lane diagrams give a clearer understanding of relationships and intersections; and customizable matrices empower users to correlate ideas and quickly assess risk, reward, value, and priority.

NEW! Reinvent the way you use MindManager with Digital Architect

With the expanded library of background objects and map-making capabilities, existing templates can be customized with shapes, images, text boxes, swim lanes, dividers, and more to clarify relationships and accountability, or whole new structures can be built to organize and understand the big picture. Now users have free rein over the way their map looks, the story it tells, and the results it helps achieve.

NEW! Work more efficiently and effectively with advanced mapping capabilities

With advanced mapping features and task management tools, maps and diagrams are easier to work with, tell a more robust story, and drive better outcomes - faster than ever. Now multiple maps can be opened in a single application for easy multitasking; data can be rolled up from multiple maps into a single dashboard for at-a-glance understanding; multiple external links can be added to a single topic to create a one-stop resource repository; link titles can be customized for instant context, and more.

NEW! Publish and share maps easily with anyone, anywhere

Users can now introduce a new level of polish, professionalism, and impact into the map viewing experience with the Interactive HTML5 Presentation Export. Clear, simple controls make navigation effortless, even for novice recipients, and keep their focus on the map's substance, not its structure. And the new Publish tool makes it quick and easy for users to share brainstorms with colleagues, show proposals and plans to customers, or publish MindManager content to the web for others to learn from and build on.

NEW! Built natively for Mac, compatible with your entire organization

Designed to take advantage of the power of High Sierra, version 11 is MindManager's biggest Mac update yet, loaded with new features. This release assures that anyone in a business - whether they're running Mac or Windows - can use the power of the latest diagramming styles and advanced mapping capabilities to achieve alignment and project success. Plus, with Readers for Mac and Windows available to MindManager Enterprise customers, maps can be shared with everyone on the team, even if they don't have the full MindManager software installed.

Pricing and Availability

MindManager 11 for Mac is available now in English, French, and German as an individual license for $179.00 (USD) / £178.80 / €213.01 suggested retail price (SRP). Upgrade pricing for the individual license is $89.00 (USD) / £90.00 / €105.91 SRP. UK and European prices are inclusive of VAT.

MindManager 11 for Mac is also available as part of MindManager Enterprise, available for teams with five licenses and more.

MindManager Workplace Survey

For more information on the MindManager Workplace Survey or to download the survey report, please visit www.mindjet.com/workplace-productivity-and-planning-report/ (https://www.mindjet.com/workplace-productivity-and-planning-report/?utm_source=MMnewsRelease&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=SMPRMM&utm_content=M).



About MindManager

Mindjet's MindManager helps individuals, teams, and enterprises do great work faster by simplifying the way they capture, organize, and share information. Transforming scattered ideas and unstructured data into dynamic visual maps, MindManager gives people a clearer understanding and greater control over their time, work, and world. Millions of global users choose MindManager to brainstorm ideas, plan and execute projects, and communicate knowledge. Mindjet is a division of Corel Corporation. For more information, please visit www.mindjet.com (http://www.mindjet.com/?utm_source=MMnewsRelease&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=SMPRMM&utm_content=M).

© 2018 Corel Corporation. All rights reserved. Corel, MindManager, the MindManager logo, and Mindjet are trademarks or registered trademarks of Corel Corporation and/or its subsidiaries in Canada, the U.S., and elsewhere. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners. Patents: www.corel.com/patent (http://www.corel.com/patent)

