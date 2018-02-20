Fast Company announces the 2018 Most Innovative Companies issue, honoring WePower alongside Apple, Netflix, and Amazon.

WePower (https://wepower.network/), the blockchain based green energy trading platform, has been chosen as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in Energy for 2018 (https://www.fastcompany.com/most-innovative-companies/2018).Fast Company's annual ranking of the world's Most Innovative Companies (MIC) for 2018 honors leading enterprises and rising newcomers that exemplify the best in business and innovation. Other winners in the energy field include: Green Mountain Power, BYD, Sonnen, Drift Marketplace, Entrade, GE Power, Ciel Terre, Zen Ecosystems, and Dandelion.

WePower is strongly focused on partnerships with utility companies. The company has already announced strategic agreements with Elering AS, an independent electricity and gas system operator in Estonia, the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania, 220 Energia, Eleon, an Estonia based wind power technology company, and Spanish/Italian energy companies such as Conquista solar, Civitas project and Novacorex. WePower's growing success shows that green energy and sustainability are some of the most supported challenges by communities across the globe that blockchain can solve.

Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies recognize pioneering companies across 36 categories, from energy to artificial intelligence to wellness. More than three dozen Fast Company editors, reporters, and contributors surveyed thousands of companies-many of which were identified by a new MIC submission process-to create these lists. Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

WePower creates opportunities for green energy developers, such as solar or wind plant builders, to raise capital by selling future energy production upfront in a form of energy tokens. WePower is strongly focused on securing partnerships with utility and energy companies.

Aside from a smart contract based financing mechanism, WePower's technology also creates an opportunity for transparent green energy accounting. WePower operates a distributed open ledger, which records when and in what volumes green energy financed on the platform was produced and supplied into the grid. With WePower technology a whole new level of transparency in green energy account becomes possible, that does not exist today, to make investing in green energy producers easier and a reality for anyone.

"We are thrilled and honored to have been chosen as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies," said Nikolaj Martyniuk, Co-Founder and CEO of WePower, "To see WePower listed next to big names in the tech industry like Apple and and Netflix, shows not only how important the drive to sustainability is, but also the impact blockchain technology like WePower's can have on our future."

"This year's MIC list is an inspiring and insightful window into how many companies have embraced innovation and are working to make meaningful change," said Fast Company deputy editor David Lidsky, who oversaw the issue with senior editor Amy Farley.

Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March-April 2018) is now available online at www.fastcompany.com/MIC, as well as in app form via iTunes and on newsstands beginning February 27.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the world's leading progressive business media brand, with a unique editorial focus on innovation in technology, ethical economics, leadership, and design. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, one of the U.S.'s leading media ecompanies.

About WePower:

WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It helps renewable energy producers to raise capital by issuing their own energy tokens. WePower connects energy buyers (end users and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below market rates. WePower has developed Ethereum Smart Energy contract tokens to standardize, simplify and globally open currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. WePower wants to help build an infrastructure to bridge renewable energy producers output and traditional energy grid operators thus making the grid a little greener.

