Mirror Coatings Market Worth 892.0 Million USD by 2022

The report "Mirror Coatings Marketby Resin Type (Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylic), Technology (Solvent and Water-Based, Nano Coatings), Substrate (Silver, Aluminium), Application (Architectural, Automotive & Transportation, Decorative, Solar Power)-Global Forecast to 2022" published by MarketsandMarkets',the market is estimated to be USD 618.4 Million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.60% between 2017 and 2022 to reach USD 892.0 Million by 2022, in terms of value. The market includes mirror backing paints used in silver and aluminum mirrors. Mirror coatings are protective coatings used against abrasion, chemical corrosion, scratching, rusting, and others for mirror coatings products. Various applications of mirror coatings include architectural, automotive & transportation, decorative solar power, and others.

Based on resin type, the polyurethane segment led the Mirror Coatings Market in 2016 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Polyurethane resins are made from reacting polyalcohol and organic di-isocyanate. Polyurethane resin-based coatings are easy to clean, highly durable, and are tough. Polyurethane resin coatings are preferred in various applications worldwide, owing to these properties. Polyurethane resin-based coatings are also used across various applications, such as architectural, CSP solar panels decorative mirror, and others. Polyurethane resins are used as topcoats in mirror coatings which are usually applied over the primer to attain a long-term protective coating.

Based on technology, the nano coatings segment of the Mirror Coatings Market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The nano coatings segment is projected to witness high growth in the next five years. The growing CSP solar power industry is expected to boost the nano coatings segment during the forecast period. Nano coatings protect substrates from corrosion, rusting, and microbial attack. These coatings are dirt or water repellent, scratchproof, temperature-resistant, and emit low VOC emissions.

The Mirror Coatings Market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Mirror Coatings Market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the rising demand for mirror coatings from emerging economies, such as India, China, South Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Singapore in this region. China is the leading market for mirror coatings in APAC. The growth of various applications, such as architectural, automotive & transportation, and CSP solar power is driving the Mirror Coatings Market in China.

Arkema (France), Fenzi (Italy), Ferro Corporation (US), Sherwin-Williams Company (US), Vitro Architectural Glass (Mexico), Sunguard (Guardian Glass) (US), Diamon-Fusion International (US), Pearl Nano (US) Mader (France), Tianjin Xin Lihua Color Materials (China), High Ding Industrial (Grincoat) (Taiwan), and Casix (China) are some of the key players operating in the Mirror Coatings Market.

