Global Potato Protein Market Forecasted to Grow at a Moderate CAGR of 3.6% During 2017-2026, Observes TMR

Being a staple food in dietary cultures across the globe, potato is extensively consumed for its nutritional value. Advancements in food technologies have enabled food industry players to extend the presence of protein isolates and concentrates in potatoes. Over the recent past, the demand for potato protein has gained traction for being a key source of energy. In addition, potato proteins are being used for production of high-nutritional foods. The key functions of potato proteins in regulating the usage of proteins after consumption has supported their use as key ingredients for production of functional foods. Companies namely, Solanic BV (AVEBE Group), Roquette, Agrana, Omega ProteinCorporation, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Kerry Group plc, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, KMC Ingredients, Südstärke, AKV Langholt, Peppes Group, Emsland Group, and Meelunie, which are observed as global leaders in production of potato proteins, are finding new avenues for business development.

A new forecast study by Transparency Market Research has assessed that despite the extended scope of application for potato protein, their demand and supply is slated to witness considerable restraints in the near future. Low awareness among consumers and complexities in the production of potato proteins will continue to inhibit the growth potential of theglobal potato proteins market. According to the report, the global market for potato proteins is likely to grow moderately at a 3.6% CAGR during the forecast period, 2017-2026. Key findings from the report reveal that the global potato protein market will touch a valuation of an estimated US$ 152 Mn by the end of 2026.

High Nutritional Properties of Potato Protein Concentrates to Drive their Demand through 2026

It has been estimated that in 2017, over US$ 60 Mn worth of potato protein concentrates were consumed across the globe. The dietary advantage of potato protein concentrates will continue to push their demand above that of potato protein isolates. Furthermore, production of potato protein concentrates remains relatively easier than that of potato protein isolates. And, the processing limitations of potato protein isolates are observed as stumbling blocks for their consumption. By the end of 2026, nearly US$ 66 Mn worth of potato protein isolates are likely to be consumed across the globe. The report further estimates that the demand for potato protein concentrates will gain fastest traction and register a value CAGR of 4% over the forecast period.

Animal Feed Applications to Register High Value Growth; Europe to Represent Largest Potato Protein Market during 2017-2026

Potato proteins serve a suite of applications in the food industry. The report has observed that potato proteins find lucrative application in the production of animal feed. Over the forecast period, more than 22% of the global potato protein market value is expected to be accounted by their sales in animal feed application. The report also reveals that dairy product applications of potato proteins will gain fastest traction, reflecting a steady 4.8% CAGR in terms of value over the forecast period. Through 2026, Europe will be observed as the most lucrative consumer marketplace for potato protein. By the end of 2026, Europe's potato protein market is estimated to touch US$ 50 Mn valuation. The report also observes North America and the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region at the forefront of global potato protein market expansion through 2026.

