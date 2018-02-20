Under the REmap case study for the EU, presented by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) in its latest report, solar PV and wind power will account for the bulk of capacity additions in the power sector by 2030. The potential identified for solar PV amounts to 270 GW, an 86 GW increase on the business as usual scenario.With the rapid reduction in deployment costs of solar PV and offshore wind, the renewable energy (RE) potential that can be harvested cost-effectively across the European Union has dramatically increased, turning the 27% renewable target agreed in 2014, into a conservative ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...