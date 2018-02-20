

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Guess', Inc. (GES) announced its Board of Directors and the company's co-founder, Paul Marciano have agreed that Marciano will relinquish his day to day responsibilities at the company, on an unpaid basis, pending the completion of the investigation into allegations of improper conduct. The company said it takes very seriously any allegations of sexual misconduct, and looks forward to the completion of a thorough investigation of all the facts.



On February 7, the Board formed a Special Committee comprised of two independent directors to oversee the ongoing investigation. The investigation is being conducted by the law firm of O'Melveny & Myers LLP, and the Special Committee has retained the law firm of Glaser Weil, LLP.



