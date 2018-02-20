Regulatory press statement February 20th 2018



Stockholm, 2018-02-20 15:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After evaluation and in line with the Board's new strategy, Jays Group AB (publ) has decided to terminate Brightstar's global agreement, written just 2 years ago for renegotiation. Jays Group AB (publ) has begun the dialogue with Brightstar Corp on the regions that are relevant to a new agreement.



"As the agreement did not give the effect we had desired, we now terminated the agreement for renegotiation. We have had a good cooperation over these two years, but believe we will get more effect to renegotiate the contract as we can focus more on selected markets with a new commercial team onboard. The dialogue has been going on for a while with the new agreements and we feel this is the right way forward as both parties see increased sales opportunities with local agreements, "says Henrik Andersson, CEO of Jays Group AB (publ)



