

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mitt Romney, a vocal critic of President Donald Trump, has received his endorsement to run for Utah's Senate seat.



'MittRomney has announced he is running for the Senate from the wonderful State of Utah,' Trump wrote on Twitter Monday night.



'He will make a great Senator and worthy successor to @OrrinHatch, and has my full support and endorsement,' the President said in a surprise move that is seen as another sign that the two Republicans are burying an already complex relationship between them.



Ending weeks of speculation, Mitt Romney officially announced Friday that he is running for Senate in Utah.



The former Republican presidential nominee indicated in a video announcing his campaign that he would seek to bring Utah's values and lessons to Washington.



In an apparent jab at Trump, Romney also said, 'Utah welcomes legal immigrants from around the world. Washington sends immigrants a message of exclusion.'



However, on Monday, Romney responded to Trump's endorsement with respect.



'Thank you Mr. President for the support,' he tweeted. 'I hope that over the course of the campaign I also earn the support and endorsement of the people of Utah.'



Romney has been a vocal critic of Trump but is expected to tone down his rhetoric during the campaign to avoid alienating Utah voters who support the president.



Romney is running to replace Orrin G. Hatch, the longest-serving Senate Republican, who announced last month that he will not run for re-election seeking a record eighth term.



83-year-old Hatch, a Trump loyalist, reportedly rebuffed his personal plea to run again for another six-year term.



Hatch's decision marked another setback for Trump, as it paved the way for a political comeback of Romney, reports say. The former Massachusetts Governor stands a good chance to win the seat in his home state, which is heavily populated by his fellow Mormons.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX