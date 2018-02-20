The "Global Energy Harvesting System Market Analysis Trends Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Energy Harvesting System Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing initiative towards green energy, rise in adoption of energy harvesting systems in smart wearable's and recent technological advancements in energy harvesting systems.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Scope of the Report

By component, the market is segmented into Secondary Battery, Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) and Transducer. Transducer segment is further classified into Radio Frequency (RF) Transducer, Thermoelectric, Photovoltaic and Electrodynamic, Piezoelectric Electromagnetic.

Based on technology, energy harvesting system market is categorized into vibration energy harvesting, thermal energy harvesting, Radio Frequency (RF) energy harvesting, light energy harvesting, kinetic energy harvesting and electromagnetic energy harvesting.

On the basis of energy sources/fields, market is classified into electric, gravitational, magnetic, nuclear, thermal, chemical, mechanical and radiation. Further, chemical segment is sub segmented into phase change, fuel cells and battery. Mechanical segment is sub classified into elastic, fluid, kinetic and potential. Radiation segment is sub classified into electromagnetic, light and solar.

On the basis of application, market is classified into automotive, bicycle dynamo, building home automation, energy and utilities, government, healthcare, industrial, military and aerospace, retail, security, transportation, Wireless Sensor Network (WSN) and consumer electronics. Further, consumer electronics is sub segmented into mobile phones, wrist watches, calculators and piezoelectric gas lighters.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

4 Energy Harvesting System Market, By Component

5 Energy Harvesting System Market, By Technology

6 Energy Harvesting System Market, By Energy Sources/Fields

7 Energy Harvesting System Market, By Application

8 Energy Harvesting System Market, By Geography

9 Key Player Activities

10 Leading Companies

ABB Limited

Arveni

Convergence Wireless

Cymbet Corporation

Enocean GmbH

Fujitsu Limited

Greenpeak Technologies B.V.

Honeywell International Inc.

Powercast Corporation

Microchip Technology Inc.

Stmicroelectronics N.V.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Voltree Power Inc.

Bionic Power Inc.

O-Flexx Technologies GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3zpzvg/global_energy?w=4.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180220005964/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Energy Storage