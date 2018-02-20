Global Prepaid Cards Markets 2016-2024: Market Gains from Increased Retailer Acceptance of Card Based Payments

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Prepaid Cards - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Prepaid Cards in US$ Million by the following Segments:

Closed Loop

Open Loop.

The report profiles 154 companies including many key and niche players such as:

AccountNow, Inc. ( USA )

) ACE Cash Express, Inc. ( USA )

) American Express Company ( USA )

) Blackhawk Network, Inc. ( USA )

) Caxton FX Limited (UK)

Edenred S.A. ( France )

) Green Dot Corporation ( USA )

) Kaiku Finance, LLC ( USA )

) MasterCard, Inc. ( USA )

) MetaBank, Inc. ( USA )

) Mint Technology Corporation ( Canada )

) The Bancorp Bank ( USA )

) The Western Union Company ( USA )

) Travelex Group Limited (UK)

Visa, Inc. ( USA )

) Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. ( USA )

) WEX, Inc. ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Prepaid Cards

Emerging into a Mainstream Market

Current & Future Analysis

Analysis by Geographic Region

Analysis by Segment

Key Growth Factors

Key Market Restraints

Addressing the Needs of the Unserved/Underserved

The Major Market Driver

Improved Efficiencies and Transparency Drives Inclusion of Prepaid Cards in Commercial Programs



2. KEY MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES

Prepaid Cards

A Brighter Prospect in Cards amid Growing Digital Payments

Banks Go the Prepaid Way

Underbanked Consumers

Evolving as a Potential Market

Prepaid Eye the Upmarket

Gaining Popularity among Millennials

Consumer Shift from Cash to Card Based Purchase Transactions Propels Demand

Market Gains from Increased Retailer Acceptance of Card Based Payments

New and Innovative Prepaid Cards Garner Attention

au WALLET

Mint

TD Go

Access Link

Rogers Prepaid MasterCard

Lead Bank

UBA Visa

T-Mobile Visa

Virtual Prepaid Payment Cards

Next Generation of Prepaid

Prepaid Cards Offer Stiff Competition to Debit Cards

Prepaid Payroll Cards Expected to Witness Robust Growth

Retailer Specific-Prepaid Cards Gain Popularity in Developed Markets

Retailers Eye Gift Cards to Build Loyal Customers

Innovations Sustain Growth in Gift Cards Market

Cohesive and Innovative Strategies

Key to Success of Gift Card Programs in Retail

Ease of Handling Drives Use of Digital Gift Cards for Incentives and Rewards Applications

Omni-channel Shopping is Here to Stay

Prepaid Travel Cards Grab Eyeballs

Chip Technology Makes Way into Prepaid Cards for Enhanced Security

Prepaid Cards Provides Hope for Better Travel Insurance Services

Competitive Landscape

An Insight into the Prepaid Card Value Chain

Program Managers

Distribution Networks

Reload Networks/Locations

Card Issuing Banks

Payment Networks

Processors

Prepaid Value Chain: Role and Revenue Driver by Category

Evolving Prepaid Value Chain amidst Changing Environment

Challenges & Issues

Dearth of Consumer Awareness

A Major Challenge

High and Non-Standard Fees

A Major Hindrance to Growth

Need for Regulatory Tabs

Increasing Frauds and Abetting Criminal Activity

The Achilles' Heel of Prepaid Cards Business



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Definition

Historical Background

Typical Fees and Charges Applicable to Prepaid Cards

Comparison between Credit Card, Debit Card and Prepaid Card

Segments

Closed Loop

Open Loop

Types

Gift Cards

Payroll Cards

Travel Cards

Transportation Cards

Incentive/Reward Cards

Teen Cards

Government Disbursement Cards

Advantages

Disadvantages



4. PRODUCT LAUNCHES/INTRODUCTIONS

Transcorp Launches Pre-paid Cards

bitFlyer Introduces Bitcoin Visa Prepaid Card

Hawk Incentives Rolls Out Open-loop Mastercard Prepaid Card

Netspend and United Airlines Launch MileagePlus GO Visa Prepaid Card

allpay Rolls Out Prepaid Expenses Card for Staff

Deer Jet Rolls Out Prepaid FBO Card

Manappuram Finance to Launch New Prepaid Card

Wentworth Launches WinStreak Visa Prepaid Card

VMoney and CTBC Launch Prepaid Visa Card

Festipay Rolls Out Festipay Limited Edition Prepaid Card

Amadeus Unveils New Pre-Paid Card Service

FreeCharge Launches FreeCharge Go Prepaid Cards

Oxigen Wallet Rolls Out Visa-Powered Mobile Virtual Cards for e-commerce Transactions

ACB and JCB Launch ACB-JCB Prepaid Card in Vietnam

Paytm Introduces Virtual Prepaid Card in Alliance with ICICI Bank

Netflix Rolls Out New Prepaid Gift Cards in Ireland

BIAC Rolls Out Heyano MasterCard Prepaid Card in Congo

Blackhawk Network Rolls Out Stockpile's Gift Cards for Stock in the US

TripFactory Launches Innovative Travel Cards

Bogo Cards

Perk.com Rolls Out Perk Plastik Reward Prepaid Cards

Shinsei Bank To Roll Out Overseas Prepaid Card

Google Introduces Prepaid Cards for Play Store in India

Axis Bank Introduces Axis Bank Suvidhaa Prepaid Card



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

IDFC Bank and MobiKwik Partner for Virtual Visa Prepaid Card

Stack Partners with Mastercard for Prepaid Card

American Express Teams Up with InComm to Distribute Prepaid Reloadable and Gift Cards

PayPal, Mastercard Expand Agreement for Virtual Prepaid Cards to Asia-Pacific

Wirecard Acquires Citi Prepaid Card Services

WEX Inks Agreement with HitchHiker for Virtual Payments

ItzCash and RBL Team Up for RuPay Platinum Prepaid Card

Raise Takes Over Slide

WEX and Ypsilon.Net Sign International Agreement

Blackhawk Network Acquires extrameasures

SVM Takes Over 1to1 Card

Blackhawk Network Takes Over NimbleCommerce

Wirecard to Issue Mondo's Prepaid Cards

UBA Rolls Out New Prepaid Card

Yes Bank and Zaggle Team Up for Prepaid Instruments on MasterCard Platform

Oxigen Partners with Visa and Zazoo to Launch Virtual Pre-paid Card for Online Use

Blackhawk Takes Over Two Gift Card Companies

Blackhawk Network Takes Over DIDIX Gifting & Promotions

AFEX Teams Up with Centtrip to Launch CurrencyPass Prepaid Cards

Blackhawk Partners with Samsung Pay for Gift Cards Integration

Correos Joins Hands with PFS to Roll Out Correos Prepago Prepaid Card in Spain

J.P. Morgan Revamps its Prepaid Debit-Card Program

Bancorp and MeaWallet Join Hands to Launch Open-Loop Mobile Prepaid Cards in Europe

MetaBank Ties Up with Univision to Distribute Univision Prepaid Cards

MMP Mobi Wallet Joins Hands with RBL Bank to Roll Out New Open Loop Prepaid Card

Kaiku Finance Rebrands for Better Positioning of its Prepaid Card

UniRush Takes Over rapid! PayCard

SafeCharge Takes Over 3V Transaction Services to Venture into Prepaid Cards



6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 154 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 164)

The United States (79)

(79) Canada (7)

(7) Japan (2)

(2) Europe (27)

(27) France (2)

(2)

Germany (2)

(2)

The United Kingdom (16)

(16)

Spain (2)

(2)

Rest of Europe (7)

(7) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (37)

(Excluding Japan) (37) Middle East (8)

(8) Latin America (1)

(1) Africa (3)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cc8ncx/global_prepaid?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716