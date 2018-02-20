Global Prepaid Cards Markets 2016-2024: Market Gains from Increased Retailer Acceptance of Card Based Payments

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Prepaid Cards - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Prepaid Cards in US$ Million by the following Segments:
- Closed Loop
- Open Loop.
The report profiles 154 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- AccountNow, Inc. (USA)
- ACE Cash Express, Inc. (USA)
- American Express Company (USA)
- Blackhawk Network, Inc. (USA)
- Caxton FX Limited (UK)
- Edenred S.A. (France)
- Green Dot Corporation (USA)
- Kaiku Finance, LLC (USA)
- MasterCard, Inc. (USA)
- MetaBank, Inc. (USA)
- Mint Technology Corporation (Canada)
- The Bancorp Bank (USA)
- The Western Union Company (USA)
- Travelex Group Limited (UK)
- Visa, Inc. (USA)
- Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (USA)
- WEX, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Prepaid Cards
Emerging into a Mainstream Market
Current & Future Analysis
Analysis by Geographic Region
Analysis by Segment
Key Growth Factors
Key Market Restraints
Addressing the Needs of the Unserved/Underserved
The Major Market Driver
Improved Efficiencies and Transparency Drives Inclusion of Prepaid Cards in Commercial Programs
2. KEY MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES
Prepaid Cards
A Brighter Prospect in Cards amid Growing Digital Payments
Banks Go the Prepaid Way
Underbanked Consumers
Evolving as a Potential Market
Prepaid Eye the Upmarket
Gaining Popularity among Millennials
Consumer Shift from Cash to Card Based Purchase Transactions Propels Demand
Market Gains from Increased Retailer Acceptance of Card Based Payments
New and Innovative Prepaid Cards Garner Attention
au WALLET
Mint
TD Go
Access Link
Rogers Prepaid MasterCard
Lead Bank
UBA Visa
T-Mobile Visa
Virtual Prepaid Payment Cards
Next Generation of Prepaid
Prepaid Cards Offer Stiff Competition to Debit Cards
Prepaid Payroll Cards Expected to Witness Robust Growth
Retailer Specific-Prepaid Cards Gain Popularity in Developed Markets
Retailers Eye Gift Cards to Build Loyal Customers
Innovations Sustain Growth in Gift Cards Market
Cohesive and Innovative Strategies
Key to Success of Gift Card Programs in Retail
Ease of Handling Drives Use of Digital Gift Cards for Incentives and Rewards Applications
Omni-channel Shopping is Here to Stay
Prepaid Travel Cards Grab Eyeballs
Chip Technology Makes Way into Prepaid Cards for Enhanced Security
Prepaid Cards Provides Hope for Better Travel Insurance Services
Competitive Landscape
An Insight into the Prepaid Card Value Chain
Program Managers
Distribution Networks
Reload Networks/Locations
Card Issuing Banks
Payment Networks
Processors
Prepaid Value Chain: Role and Revenue Driver by Category
Evolving Prepaid Value Chain amidst Changing Environment
Challenges & Issues
Dearth of Consumer Awareness
A Major Challenge
High and Non-Standard Fees
A Major Hindrance to Growth
Need for Regulatory Tabs
Increasing Frauds and Abetting Criminal Activity
The Achilles' Heel of Prepaid Cards Business
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Definition
Historical Background
Typical Fees and Charges Applicable to Prepaid Cards
Comparison between Credit Card, Debit Card and Prepaid Card
Segments
Closed Loop
Open Loop
Types
Gift Cards
Payroll Cards
Travel Cards
Transportation Cards
Incentive/Reward Cards
Teen Cards
Government Disbursement Cards
Advantages
Disadvantages
4. PRODUCT LAUNCHES/INTRODUCTIONS
Transcorp Launches Pre-paid Cards
bitFlyer Introduces Bitcoin Visa Prepaid Card
Hawk Incentives Rolls Out Open-loop Mastercard Prepaid Card
Netspend and United Airlines Launch MileagePlus GO Visa Prepaid Card
allpay Rolls Out Prepaid Expenses Card for Staff
Deer Jet Rolls Out Prepaid FBO Card
Manappuram Finance to Launch New Prepaid Card
Wentworth Launches WinStreak Visa Prepaid Card
VMoney and CTBC Launch Prepaid Visa Card
Festipay Rolls Out Festipay Limited Edition Prepaid Card
Amadeus Unveils New Pre-Paid Card Service
FreeCharge Launches FreeCharge Go Prepaid Cards
Oxigen Wallet Rolls Out Visa-Powered Mobile Virtual Cards for e-commerce Transactions
ACB and JCB Launch ACB-JCB Prepaid Card in Vietnam
Paytm Introduces Virtual Prepaid Card in Alliance with ICICI Bank
Netflix Rolls Out New Prepaid Gift Cards in Ireland
BIAC Rolls Out Heyano MasterCard Prepaid Card in Congo
Blackhawk Network Rolls Out Stockpile's Gift Cards for Stock in the US
TripFactory Launches Innovative Travel Cards
Bogo Cards
Perk.com Rolls Out Perk Plastik Reward Prepaid Cards
Shinsei Bank To Roll Out Overseas Prepaid Card
Google Introduces Prepaid Cards for Play Store in India
Axis Bank Introduces Axis Bank Suvidhaa Prepaid Card
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
IDFC Bank and MobiKwik Partner for Virtual Visa Prepaid Card
Stack Partners with Mastercard for Prepaid Card
American Express Teams Up with InComm to Distribute Prepaid Reloadable and Gift Cards
PayPal, Mastercard Expand Agreement for Virtual Prepaid Cards to Asia-Pacific
Wirecard Acquires Citi Prepaid Card Services
WEX Inks Agreement with HitchHiker for Virtual Payments
ItzCash and RBL Team Up for RuPay Platinum Prepaid Card
Raise Takes Over Slide
WEX and Ypsilon.Net Sign International Agreement
Blackhawk Network Acquires extrameasures
SVM Takes Over 1to1 Card
Blackhawk Network Takes Over NimbleCommerce
Wirecard to Issue Mondo's Prepaid Cards
UBA Rolls Out New Prepaid Card
Yes Bank and Zaggle Team Up for Prepaid Instruments on MasterCard Platform
Oxigen Partners with Visa and Zazoo to Launch Virtual Pre-paid Card for Online Use
Blackhawk Takes Over Two Gift Card Companies
Blackhawk Network Takes Over DIDIX Gifting & Promotions
AFEX Teams Up with Centtrip to Launch CurrencyPass Prepaid Cards
Blackhawk Partners with Samsung Pay for Gift Cards Integration
Correos Joins Hands with PFS to Roll Out Correos Prepago Prepaid Card in Spain
J.P. Morgan Revamps its Prepaid Debit-Card Program
Bancorp and MeaWallet Join Hands to Launch Open-Loop Mobile Prepaid Cards in Europe
MetaBank Ties Up with Univision to Distribute Univision Prepaid Cards
MMP Mobi Wallet Joins Hands with RBL Bank to Roll Out New Open Loop Prepaid Card
Kaiku Finance Rebrands for Better Positioning of its Prepaid Card
UniRush Takes Over rapid! PayCard
SafeCharge Takes Over 3V Transaction Services to Venture into Prepaid Cards
6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 154 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 164)
- The United States (79)
- Canada (7)
- Japan (2)
- Europe (27)
- France (2)
- Germany (2)
- The United Kingdom (16)
- Spain (2)
- Rest of Europe (7)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (37)
- Middle East (8)
- Latin America (1)
- Africa (3)
