The "Global Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market Outlook 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global immune checkpoint inhibitors market is anticipated to cross US$ 25 Billion by 2022.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the global immune checkpoint inhibitors market. The report also provides the current and forecasted market for immune checkpoint inhibitors.

The global immune checkpoint inhibitors market has been segmented on the basis of type of product into PD-1, PD-L1, and CTLA-4. According to the report, PD-1 segment was estimated to account for the largest share in 2016 due to entry of multiple pharmaceutical players in the PD-1 inhibitors market, increasing investments from various key pharmaceutical companies and active research with many pharmaceutical companies looking to launch there products.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Cancer Incidences

Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Sales Driving the Market Growth

Growing Geriatric Population

High Healthcare Spending in Developed Economies

Strong Pipeline

Increasing Efficacy in a Wide Variety of Indications

Burgeoning Approval and Uptake of Immuno-Oncology Products

Challenges

Increasing Number of Side-Effects Post Immunotherapy Treatments

Sky-High Development Costs of Cancer Immunotherapies

High Cost of Treatment

Lack of Awareness

Opportunities

Opdivo and Keytruda Presents Significant Growth Opportunity

Combination Therapies Could Lead to Substantial Increases in Survival

Small Companies Offering Huge Opportunities for Next Generation Immunotherapies

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research View

2. Research Methodology

3. Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors: Overview

4. Market Dynamics

5. Global Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market Outlook 2022

6. Global Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market, by Product Class

7. Application of Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors in Major Indications

8. Trends Developments

9. Strategic Collaborations Alliances in the Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market

10. Pipeline Analysis of Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

11. Key Players Analysis

AstraZeneca Plc

Bristol-Myers Squibb

CureTech Ltd.

EMD Serono, Inc.

Genentech, Inc. (A Member of the Roche Group)

Merck Co., Inc.

NewLink Genetics Corporation

Novartis AG

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Pfizer Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qhbmzx/global_immune?w=4.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180220005973/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Oncology Drugs