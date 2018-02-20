The "Global Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market Outlook 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global immune checkpoint inhibitors market is anticipated to cross US$ 25 Billion by 2022.
The report provides a detailed analysis of the global immune checkpoint inhibitors market. The report also provides the current and forecasted market for immune checkpoint inhibitors.
The global immune checkpoint inhibitors market has been segmented on the basis of type of product into PD-1, PD-L1, and CTLA-4. According to the report, PD-1 segment was estimated to account for the largest share in 2016 due to entry of multiple pharmaceutical players in the PD-1 inhibitors market, increasing investments from various key pharmaceutical companies and active research with many pharmaceutical companies looking to launch there products.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Cancer Incidences
- Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Sales Driving the Market Growth
- Growing Geriatric Population
- High Healthcare Spending in Developed Economies
- Strong Pipeline
- Increasing Efficacy in a Wide Variety of Indications
- Burgeoning Approval and Uptake of Immuno-Oncology Products
Challenges
- Increasing Number of Side-Effects Post Immunotherapy Treatments
- Sky-High Development Costs of Cancer Immunotherapies
- High Cost of Treatment
- Lack of Awareness
Opportunities
- Opdivo and Keytruda Presents Significant Growth Opportunity
- Combination Therapies Could Lead to Substantial Increases in Survival
- Small Companies Offering Huge Opportunities for Next Generation Immunotherapies
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research View
2. Research Methodology
3. Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors: Overview
4. Market Dynamics
5. Global Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market Outlook 2022
6. Global Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market, by Product Class
7. Application of Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors in Major Indications
8. Trends Developments
9. Strategic Collaborations Alliances in the Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market
10. Pipeline Analysis of Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors
11. Key Players Analysis
- AstraZeneca Plc
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- CureTech Ltd.
- EMD Serono, Inc.
- Genentech, Inc. (A Member of the Roche Group)
- Merck Co., Inc.
- NewLink Genetics Corporation
- Novartis AG
- Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
- Pfizer Inc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qhbmzx/global_immune?w=4.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180220005973/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Oncology Drugs