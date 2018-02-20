Fleet to provide support for Gyrolab platform users in developing, transferring and optimizing assays

Gyros Protein Technologies AB, a pioneer in automated nanoliter-scale immunoassays and leading provider of peptide synthesizers and reagents, and Fleet Bioprocessing Ltd. (Fleet), an expert provider of contract immunoassay development services and immunoassay reagent manufacture, announced today that they have signed a Certified Assay Transfer Development Partner agreement, under which Fleet will provide assay development, transfer and optimization services for Gyrolab platform users.

Gyrolab platforms offer great advantages over traditional assay formats by streamlining assay workflow to support rapid decision-making in drug development. Historically, accessing the resource internally to transfer assays from existing formats to work with the automated, nanoliter-scale Gyrolab xP and Gyrolab xPlore immunoassay systems, has been challenging. Through this new partnership agreement, Gyrolab users worldwide can now easily access such services, either via Gyros Protein Technologies or by working directly with Fleet.

Fleet is an industry-leading expert in all aspects of immunoassay design, development and validation, with extensive know-how in immunoassay development for biotech, pharma and clinical diagnostic applications. Fleet has successfully executed assay development projects ranging from feasibility assessments to CE-marking studies, and is certified to ISO9001:2015 and ISO13485:2016, demonstrating robust and effective quality standards.

Mark Vossenaar, VP Sales EMEA, Gyros Protein Technologies, said: "This partnership was established in response to feedback from our customer base for the need to provide support in developing, transferring and optimizing assays onto the Gyrolab platform. We felt that an independent third-party specialist was best placed to provide this service, and we are confident we have chosen the ideal partner in Fleet Bioprocessing."

Alastair Dent, Managing Director, Fleet Bioprocessing, said: "We are delighted to be working with Gyros Protein Technologies, and we are already seeing great interest in the new service, with our first project well under way and many more in the pipeline."

ENDS

Notes to editors

Photo: Gyrolab xP workstation

For a high resolution image please contact Zyme Communications

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180220005979/en/

Contacts:

Media contact:

Katie Odgaard

Zyme Communications for Gyros Protein Technologies

Tel: +44(0)7787 503 947

Email: Katie.odgaard@zymecommunications.com