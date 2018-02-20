The "Global Public Transport Smart Card Market Analysis Trends Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Public Transport Smart Card Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing urbanization in emerging countries, growing awareness about smart technologies and raising investments from governments.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Based on component, the market is categorized into memory card-based smart cards and micro controller based smart cards. On the basis of interface market is classified into contact less smart cards, contact smart cards and other interfaces. Based on mode of transport, the market is categorized into bus, train, light rail transit and other transportation modes.

