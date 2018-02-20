The "Global Walnut Market Analysis Trends Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Walnut Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include changing lifestyle habits and food preference, increasing awareness about health beneficial of walnuts and growing demand from cosmetic industry.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Scope of the Report

Based on nature, market is segmented into conventional and organic.

By product type, market is categorized into English or Persian walnut and black walnut.

On the basis of category, market is classified into shelled and in shell.

By form, market is categorized into processed and raw.

Processed are further classified into oil and powder.

On the basis of end use, market is classified into pharmaceuticals, personal care cosmetics, household and food industry.

Food industries are further classified into bakery confectionery, butter spread, desserts, sauces dressings and snacks.

