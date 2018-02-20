Ubicquia Launches Ubimetro', the Mobile Industry's First Streetlight-Powered Small Cell

Cutting the Cost and Time to Densify Small Cell Networks for Operators Worldwide

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS -- Ubicquia, the global leader in simply smart, simply connected network and IoT platforms for smart cities, announced today the launch of Ubimetro', the mobile industry's first streetlight-powered small cell. Ubimetro's omni-directional antenna and NEMA socket plug & play platform make it compatible with more than 300 million streetlights globally.

Ubimetro is designed to help operators more rapidly densify their networks, improve wireless network capacity and increase macro network efficiency. The product's Qualcomm FSM-based architecture delivers enhanced mobile broadband, supports fiber, ethernet, broadband powerline and wireless backhaul while leveraging features including LAA and V-RAN, that lay the foundation for ultra-dense 5G networks.



"We have overcome numerous design challenges to bring to market the first NEMA socket powered small cell that plugs into the top of a streetlight," said Tre Zimmerman Ubicquia CTO. "Integrating fiber, ethernet, PLC and wireless backhaul into Ubimetro means operators can deploy more quickly by leveraging a municipality's or utility's existing infrastructure. Ubimetro incorporates HeMS (HeNB Management System) software that provides Operational, Administration, Maintenance and Provisioning (OAM & P) for the distributed HeNB devices."

"Our goal was to bring Ubimetro to market at a price point that would make it more attractive for operators, utilities, municipalities and tower companies to create ultra-dense small cell networks," said Ian Aaron, Ubicquia CEO. "By leveraging the streetlight infrastructure and our plug & play installation, Ubimetro is able to give mobile operators a dedicated host and self-managed network with one of the industry's lowest total cost of ownership and fastest time to market."

The Ubimetro product, along with the recently announced Ubicell network and IoT router, will be demonstrated at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 26th through March 1st in Ubicquia's meeting room (Hall2 - Stand #2C49MR), the Sercomm meeting room (Hall 2 - #2G3) and the LoRa Alliance (Hall 8 - Stand #80D3). To find out more about Ubimetro or to request a meeting with Ubicquia at MWC 2018, please contact mwc@ubicquia.com.



