Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

PR Newswire

MONDI PLC - B-BBEE Act: Annual Compliance Report

Mondi Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1967/013038/06)
JSE share code: MND ISIN: ZAE000156550

Mondi plc
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
(Registered number: 6209386)
LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

JSE share code: MNP ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47
LSE share code: MNDI

As part of the dual listed company structure, Mondi Limited and Mondi plc (together 'Mondi Group' and 'Mondi') notify both the JSE Limited and the London Stock Exchange of matters required to be disclosed under the Listings Requirements of the JSE and/or the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom Listing Authority.

20 February 2018

Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act: Annual Compliance Report

In accordance with paragraph 16.21(G), read with appendix 1 of section 11 of the JSE Listings Requirements, we hereby confirm that Mondi Limited's annual compliance report, prepared pursuant to section 13G(2) of the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act, 2003 (Act No. 53 of 2003), has been published on the company's website at www.mondigroup.com.

Sponsor in South Africa: UBS South Africa (Pty) Ltd


© 2018 PR Newswire