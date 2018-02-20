StoryStream Partners With Brandwatch's Vizia to Deliver Social Content Alongside Data Visualisations

LONDON, February 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

StoryStream, leading AI-powered content marketing platform provider, today announced their partnership with Brandwatch, the world's premier social intelligence group, on the launch of its Vizia data-visualisation platform.

The partnership will enable StoryStream's proprietary artificial intelligence powered content management capabilities to be used within the Vizia's platform, allowing Brandwatch customers to display the social content that matters most alongside insightful data-visualisations across organisations.

StoryStream's Content Marketing Platform' powered by Aura', an AI brain built for brands, unifies digital asset management, multi-channel publishing and advanced content analytics. The Platform uses Aura's advanced AI skills to centralise, manage and publish both social and brand content directly to digital touchpoints to influence customer behaviour.

With the new partnership StoryStream can help Brandwatch customers who use Vizia to put AI enriched social content in context with its data-visualisations to deliver more engaging and authentic brand experiences.

"If you want to understand the true value of social and marketing data, you need to look into its context" said Cameron Franks, COO at StoryStream. "It can unveil a whole host of insights including the changing wants and needs of customers, new trends ahead of the curve and what customers really think when they see a brand. The partnership with StoryStream's Content Marketing Platform' gives Vizia access to that context. Numerical and traditionally rigid displays will now feature authentic customer and brand content together, creating a more richer, and engaging experience."

Michael Brackpool,VP of Product for Vizia added, "The beauty of StoryStream is its ability to very quickly prove to marketers the content that resonates with their consumers. The power of Vizia is its ability to put insight right in front of key internal stakeholders and consumers, especially at the point of purchase in retail environments. With that said, Vizia and StoryStream has always felt like a natural fit."

StoryStream is a next-generation content marketing platform powered by Aura', an AI brain built for brands. The company empowers marketers to connect the right content with the right audiences at scale, transforming engagement and conversion.

Some of the world's most innovative brands such as Porsche, Volvo, Casio, and KLM use StoryStream to gain up to 22% increase in conversions, 4.5x increase in customer engagement and an overall ROI of 5-1.

The revolutionary StoryStream Content Marketing Platform' seamlessly combines digital asset management, multi-channel publishing and advanced content analytics with artificial intelligence to transform how marketers work, increasing efficiency and conversions with more relevant and meaningful content.

Brandwatch is the world's leading social intelligence company. The company's flagship products, Brandwatch Analytics and the Vizia platform, fuel smarter decision making around the world.

The Brandwatch Analytics platform gathers millions of online conversations every day and provides users with the tools to analyze them, empowering the world's most admired brands and agencies to make insightful, data-driven business decisions. The Vizia platform distributes visually-engaging insights to the physical places where the action happens.

The Brandwatch platform is used by over 1,200 brands and agencies, including Unilever, Whirlpool, British Airways, Asos, Walmart and Dell. Brandwatch continues on its impressive business trajectory, recently named a global leader in enterprise social listening platforms by the latest reports from several independent research firms. Increasing its worldwide presence, the company has offices around the world including Brighton, New York, San Francisco, Berlin, Stuttgart, Paris and Singapore.

