Flow Cytometry Market Worth 4.79 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, February 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research "Flow Cytometry Market by Technology (Cell & Bead-based), Product & Services (Analyzer, Sorter, Reagents), Application (Research (Cell Analysis), Clinical (Cancer, HIV)), End User (Academia, Research Institute, Hospital) - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the global market is expected to reach USD 4.79 Billion by 2022 from USD 3.29 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 7.8%.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/flow-cytometry-market-65374584.html

Browse 134 tables and 37 figures spread through 202 pages and in-depth TOC on"Flow Cytometry Market"

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

The major factors driving the growth of the Flow Cytometry Market include the continuous technological advancements in the field of flow cytometry, increasing incidence and prevalence of target diseases (such as HIV/AIDS and cancer), growing adoption of flow cytometry in advanced research activities and clinical trials, and increasing availability of novel application-specific flow cytometry products.

The reagents and consumables held the largest share of the Flow Cytometry Market by product in 2017

The Flow Cytometry Market is segmented on the basis of products and services into reagents and consumables, instruments, services, software, and accessories. The reagents and consumables products segment are expected to command the largest share of the global Flow Cytometry Market in 2017. Factors such as the development and commercialization of high-quality application-specific reagents and assays and continuous requirement of flow cytometry reagents by end users (due to the increasing number of flow cytometry-based research activities) are expected to drive the growth of the reagents and consumables market in the coming years.

Inquiry Before Buying@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=65374584

Academic and research institutes were the largest end users of flow cytometry products and services in 2017

By end user, the market is segmented into academic and research institutes, hospitals and clinical testing laboratories, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The academic and research institutes end-user segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Flow Cytometry Market in 2017 due to the growing use of flow cytometry for research in cancer, stem cell, and HIV; increasing number of cancer and stem cell research projects across the globe; and increasing public-private funding for flow cytometry-based research.

North America dominated the Flow Cytometry Market in 2017

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America (the US and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, and the Rest of APAC), and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global Flow Cytometry Market in 2017. Factors such as the continuous technological advancements in flow cytometry instruments, growing advanced cell-based research activities coupled with rising adoption of advanced flow cytometry techniques, high prevalence of HIV/AIDS and cancer, and increasing number of clinical trials for the development of treatment options for target diseases (such as cancer and immunological disorders).

Download PDF Brochure@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=65374584

The major players operating in the Flow Cytometry Market include BD (US), Beckman Coulter (US), and Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), among others.

Browse Related Reports

SINGLE-CELL ANALYSIS MARKET by Product (Consumables and Instruments), Cell Type (Human and Animal), Technique (Flow Cytometry, NGS, PCR, and Mass Spectrometry), Application (Cancer, Neurology, NIPD, IVF, and CTCs), End User - Global Forecasts to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/single-cell-analysis-market-171955254.html

TOP 10 CELLULAR ANALYSIS MARKET by Technology (Imaging, PCR, Flow Cytometry, High-content Screening, Blotting, Spectrophotometry), Application (Stem Cell, Cancer, Tissue Engineering) & End User (Biotechnology, Research) - Global Forecast to 2021

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/top-10-cellular-analysis-market-247924081.html

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets