Global Pizza Box Market: Growing Trend of Ordering Online Augments Uptake, Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research points out that the vendor landscape in theglobal pizza box marketis highly fragmented. Leading players are expected to focus on export of their packaging solutions to improve market share. However, introduction of local players due to low barriers is projected to intensify the competition in the global market. Some of the key players in the global pizza box market are International Paper Company, WestRock Company, DS Smith Plc., and Georgia Pacific LLC. In the coming years, companies are likely to venture into developing sustainable packaging solutions as governments across the globe are laying emphasis on reducing carbon footprint.

The global pizza box market was worth US$2,223.0 mn in 2016. During the forecast years of 2017 and 2025, the global market is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 4.6%. According to the report published by Transparency Market Research, the large boxes, which are about 15 inches and more are expected to be the key revenue contributors. Geographically, North America pizza box market is projected to surpass others with a CAGR of 3.3% between 2017 and 2025.

E-commerce Enables Demand for Pizza Boxes as Trend of Ordering Food Picks Pace

The global pizza box is primarily being driven by the changing lifestyles that are being dictated by consumption of fast food and packaged food items. Growing number of people in favor of pizzas have been at the very center of surging demand for pizza boxes. The market is also driven mushrooming pizza joints by the dozen. The soaring number pizza-selling chains and independent pizza outlets have also augmented the growth of the global market. Furthermore, the convenience of packaging pizza in varying sizes has also triggered a demand for pizza boxes in multiple sizes. Over the years, the shape, size, durability, and the aesthetics of a pizza box have played an integral role in shaping the positive trajectory of the global market.

The growth of the pizza box market is also attributable to the booming e-commerce industry, unstoppable adoption of smartphones, and excellent logistics services. Convenience of ordering for food from home or office has thus supported the pizza box industry, as well-designed boxes are the only way of making deliveries successful. In the coming years, advancements to improve the quality of pizza boxes are also expected to work in the favor of the global market. Changes to avert seepage of oils through the container in case of prolonged storage are expected to up the demand for pizza boxes. In the past few years, pizza boxes have been a preferred way of storing pizza as they are built with a capability to withstand high temperatures such as 50 to 70 degrees.

Increasing Awareness about Healthy Eating to Restrain Market

However, the market for pizza boxes does face a few constraints. To begin with the growing realization amongst consumers about eating and living healthy is expected to have a negative impact on the overall market. The exceptionally high cost of manufacturing corrugated pizza boxes is also expected to be one of the downsides for the overall market. Despite the restraints, the market will have a plethora of opportunities as the world will continue witnessing younger generations inclined towards eating fast food. Penetration of big pizza brands in developing parts of the world will also result in higher demand for pizza boxes.

This review is based on Transparency Market Research's report, titled "Pizza Box Market (Whole Pizza Boxes - (5-10 Inch (Small), (10-15 Inch (Medium), and 15 Inch and Above (Large)) and Pizza Slice Boxes; Material - Corrugated Paperboard (B-flute, E-flute, and F-flute) and Clay Coated Cardboard; Print - Printed Boxes (Offset Printing, Flexographic Printing, and Screen Printing) and Non-Printed Boxes) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017-2025".

Key Takeaways:

