GLOBECOMM SYSTEMS: Globecomm Joins Amazon Web Services Partner Network

Highlights

Globecomm establishes direct access to Amazon Web Services (AWS) Direct Connect at key datacenter locations.

Customers in U.S. Government, media and entertainment, enterprise video and the Internet of Things (IoT) can interoperate cloud-based services with Globecomm's global satellite and fiber network to reduce capital expenditure and ramp up networks and services faster.

Globecomm's suite of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications run on AWS, accessible across both AWS and Globecomm's global network.

Globecomm's team in place to design, develop and deliver cloud-centric as well as hybrid architectures for end-to-end services and customer solutions.

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Feb. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globecomm announced today that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) as a Standard Technology Partner. This agreement will enable Globecomm to seamlessly interoperate its global satellite and fiber network with AWS's storage, compute and cloud content delivery services. With multiple direct connections to AWS, Globecomm can provision customer content, work processes and resilient network connectivity into AWS. Customers already using AWS to support their processes can benefit from seamless access to Globecomm's teleports, satellite capacity, fiber points of presence and cloud software applications running on AWS.

"We have been developing platforms and scalable customer solutions on AWS since late 2014," said Globecomm CEO Jason Juranek. "Like many of our customers, we turned to AWS for cost-effective, secure hosting of our own applications and content. With this agreement, our customers can leverage our expertise in service design and delivery for both on-premise and cloud strategies while enjoying serious savings in implementation time and overall cost."

Globecomm is currently expanding its existing global points-of-presence with AWS within the North America, Central Europe and Southeast Asia Regions. The company anticipates deploying hybrid cloud-satellite-fiber solutions for customers in media and entertainment, enterprise video and IoT. These hybrid solutions will reach beyond the edges of the network to remote facilities, ships, offshore platforms and vehicles in motion around the world.

"In the past," Mr. Juranek continued, "customers had to use traditional stacked hardware in their own data centers and then build their own teleport and operate the entire environment just to serve their markets. Between Globecomm's global fiber and teleport network, and the huge capabilities of AWS, they can develop solutions, create content and connect it globally without ever owning a single physical asset."

About Globecomm

Globecomm is a trusted global connectivity partner for designing, managing and distributing voice, video and data solutions the most remote locations on Earth - under the most treacherous conditions. The company's multi-network Satellite, Fiber and Cellular Infrastructure is the backbone of mission-critical RF and IP communications for Government, Maritime, Media, Enterprise and Oil & Gas customers in over 100 countries. In addition to operating managed network and hosted switch services, Globecomm designs and integrates best-of-breed broadcast and OTT media solutions; complete enterprise communications and data management systems including Internet of Things applications; and on-premise and cloud-based enterprise video platforms. We proudly serve U.S. government and NGOs around the world with Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) services, and assist with enterprise and government disaster relief efforts.

Headquartered in Hauppauge, NY, Globecomm has locations in Texas, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, Virginia, the Netherlands, South Africa, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia and Afghanistan.

www.globecomm.com (http://www.globecomm.com/)

