BGIS Global Integrated Solutions: BGIS Appoints Peter Poolsaar to Chief Information Officer

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BGIS is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter Poolsaar to the newly created position of Chief Information Officer. Peter joins BGIS with over 25 years of experience in technology, management and consulting and specializes in leading strategic transformations and growth initiatives. In this new role, Peter will have global responsibilities for all BGIS technology platforms, including IT security and the overall strategic technology roadmap for the organization.

"BGIS is thrilled to have an accomplished technical leader like Peter at the helm of our global information technology team. This appointment demonstrates our commitment to enabling innovation while ensuring operational excellence and information security for our clients' respective businesses," said Gord Hicks, Chief Executive Officer.

Peter joins BGIS from IBM, where he was most recently an executive advisor for the Cloud and Digital portfolio. Previously, Peter ran business units at Cap Gemini, Ernst & Young and Accenture. Peter also brings significant real estate industry experience to BGIS having worked with Brookfield Asset Management as a strategic consultant for 5 years.

"Advances in technology, customer expectations, and the rapid growth of BGIS's business provide the demand and opportunity to drive innovation into the IFM sector," said Poolsaar. "I am excited to work with a leadership team and an organization that shares the passion and vision to enable digital disruption."

"We believe that Peter's appointment will provide an additional layer of confidence to our clients that we are committed to leading the market in the provision of innovative real estate technology solutions," said Hicks.

About BGIS:

BGIS is a leading provider of customized facility management services, project delivery services, energy and sustainability solutions, building performance management, workplace advisory and management, and real estate services. With a combined team of over 7,000 globally, BGIS relentlessly focuses on enabling innovation through the service it delivers, while actively looking for new opportunities that will enable innovation for its clients' businesses. Globally, BGIS manages over 320 million square feet of client portfolios across 30,000+ locations in North America, Europe, Middle East, Australia, New Zealand and Asia.

Further information is available at www.bgis.com

BGIS is a subsidiary of Brookfield Business Partners, a business services and industrial company focused on owning and operating high-quality businesses that benefit from barriers to entry and/or low-cost production. Brookfield Business Partners is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges (NYSE:BBU) (TSX:BBU.UN).

