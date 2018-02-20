A deal, worth up to US$36 million, has been signed by South Africa's Inspired Evolution (IE), under which it will invest in Alten RE Developments Africa B.V. Over 600 MW of solar PV projects are set to be developed.The investment was made by the Evolution II Fund owned by IE, and will scale the subsidiary of Spanish Independent Power Producer, Alten Energías Renovables, Alten Africa's existing solar PV development platform across sub-Saharan Africa Opportunities in 225 MWp of construction-ready and advanced projects in three of its priority countries will be offered to the Evolution II fund ...

