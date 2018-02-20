The Pepper Festival: Greater Sacramento's Most Anticipated Summer Food & Music Event of 2018

WHAT: The Pepper Festival (A Family-Friendly Food & Music Festival)

WHEN: Saturday, June 23, 2018 (12pm to 10pm)

WHERE: Gold Country Fairgrounds in Auburn, CA

WHY: Raising funds for local children's charities and family-friendly fun!

TICKETS: Adults $25 (kids under 13 FREE) available at https://ThePepperFestival.com

AUBURN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2018 / The Pepper Festival will be held at the beautiful 32-acre Gold Country Fairgrounds in Auburn, CA. The festival will raise much-needed funds for three local children's charities; The Markie Foundation, which pays salaries for children's hospice nurses, Children Advocates (CASA) of Placer County, which helps foster youth, at-risk youth and young adults build resiliency, self-confidence, and self-sufficiency, and Sierra Promise (a Sierra College Foundation program), which mentors local high school students, giving them the opportunity to go to college.

"I was thrilled to learn that Child Advocates of Placer County had been chosen to partner with The Pepper Festival for their upcoming event in June! We are grateful for the opportunity to bring about awareness of the important work we do to serve the at-risk youth and foster children in our community while enjoying live music, great food, and fun activities with our neighbors! Endless thanks to Mr. Tracewell and The Pepper Festival team for their dedication to helping children in Placer County and passion for connecting the community," said Amber Lane Celmer, Development Director.

Not A Typical Festival

The family-friendly Pepper Festival features amazing food from local area food trucks and restaurants, live music performed by upbeat, seasoned local and national acts from many genres, all local breweries and wineries, and an incredible variety of vendors providing great shopping. All of the above celebrates the mighty pepper - the most versatile vegetable (it's really a fruit) on the planet.

The festival producers are looking to raise as much funds for the aforementioned charities as possible. At the time of this release, over 1,200 people have responded "Going" or "Interested" on the festival's Facebook event page and over 100 tickets have been sold to festival goers as far away as Los Angeles, CA, Reno, NV, and Seattle, WA. The excitement surrounding The Pepper Festival is creating a buzz in the greater Sacramento area and the festival will be rolling out promotional videos, flyers, and posters in the coming weeks that will generate even more interest.

"We wanted to offer a fun, family-friendly, safe festival. By having amazing music acts of all varieties, incredible food offerings, great shopping, and genuinely fun and unique features like the adult bounce house, we knew that we'd create a buzzworthy event for the greater Sacramento community and raise much-needed funds for three worthy children's charities. For years, we have wondered why no one had ever created a festival celebrating all types of peppers, so we created it ourselves," said Rick Tracewell, Founder/Executive Producer

The Pepper Festival Grabs the Common Festival Experience and Takes It Up a Notch

Adult Bounce House - Yes, you read that correctly.

Hot Pepper Eating Contest - Who can outlast all the rest by eating the world's hottest peppers without crying "uncle"?

Celebrity Chef Keith Breedlove - Owner of Sacramento's popular Culinerdy food truck, regular on Fox40 and Good Morning Sacramento morning shows, and has been featured on many Food Network shows.

Chef Throwdown Competitions - Fun and entertaining contests (ala Iron Chef from Food Network) featuring popular local chefs and festival food truck owners.

Epic Condiment Bar - Hot sauces from around the world and sliced sweet, mild and super hot peppers.

Master Gardener Workshops - Scheduled workshops teaching the planting, growing, cultivating and canning of all types of peppers.

The Burn Unit - Sponsored by Cowtown Creamery, there will be at least one staff member dressed in white with an ice chest filled with milk, ice cream, and cheese to assist those who partake in hot peppers and need a little relief.

Local Beer & Wine - Only local area breweries and wineries.

Hot Cars Show - Featuring hot cars from every era and a festival-goer voted contest.

Salsa Dancing - Demonstrations from local dance studio Salsa Sierra with audience participation.

Kid's/Teen Area - Featuring an area with a "silent disco" where teens can wear wireless headsets and listen to their choice of three music channels.

Pepper Cookbook - Amazing variety of recipes featuring a Heat Scale to control the spiciness of each recipe. Profits shared with the featured charities.

Great Food Offerings

What would a pepper festival be without the food? We have carefully chosen food vendors who would take the idea of dishes with peppers of all heat and flavors and run with it. For more information on our food offerings, visit https://ThePepperFestival.com/the-food/

Cousins Maine Lobster - They are currently working with the corporate office to develop a lobster dish featuring peppers. Now that's what we're talking about!

Tailgater 44 - Traditional tailgate fare with a Filipino twist. Yum!

Che Buono - Authentic Italian cuisine - pasta, pizza, spicy stuffed rice balls, and more.

The Dive - Burgers and fries...with peppers!

Cowtown Creamery - Ice cream, freezes, sundaes, floats, and more. Perfect for a June day.

An Honest Pie - Sweet dessert pies and savory ones...featuring peppers!

California Gold Kettle Corn - Sure, they'll have kettle corn...and jalapeño popcorn!

Incredible, Fun & Upbeat Music

The Pepper Festival wanted the lineup of musical acts to be the soundtrack for the festival. The bands currently on the schedule all have a unique sound and are upbeat and entertaining. We are very proud to say that six of the bands signed on are original artists. For a sample from each band, visit https://ThePepperFestival.com/the-music/.

Some featured artists:

Antsy McClain & The Trailer Park Troubadours - A world renown Americana artist out of Nashville, TN with a huge following.

Earles of Newtown - An incredibly unique and upbeat all-original Dixie Rag/Funk Jazz band.

The Bleeping Bleeps - An Auburn/Grass Valley cover band that runs the gamut of upbeat, danceable cover songs. From Maroon 5 and Bruno Mars to Van Halen and Green Day.

J Ross Parelli - An Auburn born and raised R&B/Funk artist. Her drummer is also in Stevie Wonder's band and her horn section is also in Bootsie Collins' band.

Frequency - An all-original hard/melodic rock band out of San Jose, CA. They will be debuting their new EP at the festival.

Whoville - A Sacramento-based fun, rocking tribute to The Who.

Robby James & The Streets of Bakersfield - Keeping the traditional country sound originated out of Bakersfield, CA

Tickets & Merchandise

Special fundraising ticket/merchandise packages, as well as limited pre-sale tickets, are now available at a 40% discount, as well as festival merchandise on the official website: https://ThePepperFestival.com

More bands, food offerings, fun features and news to come.

PRESS CONTACT:

Rick Tracewell - (888) 598-1159 - Rick@ThePepperFestival.com

SOURCE: The Pepper Festival