Singapore-based fintech start-up Texcent receives Remittance License from Monetary Authority Singapore (MAS)

SINGAPORE, Feb. 20,2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Texcent Asia, Singapore based payments company announced today, that it has received remittance License from Monetary Authority Singapore (MAS).

"With this, Texcent will commence its much-awaited global payments and remittance business focusing first in Asia, Africa and Australian markets, followed by Europe, Russia, and Latin American countries,"said Sumedha Goel, Founder and President at Texcent.

The company has future plans to connect its remittance network with its Hybrid Mobile Wallet 'Paycent'. Paycent is a global mobile dual E-wallet that can be funded by digital and fiat currencies within the same mobile application.

Paycent has partnered with MasterCard for its debit card program that will help users instantly convert digital assets into local currencies for use or withdrawal from automated teller machines (ATMs) and liberate the consumers from the hassles of going to designated exchanges for converting digital assets to fiat currencies.

This is the first such payment solution that cuts across all barriers and instantly converts all digital currencies to fiat currencies.

"In reality, it is a mobile wallet for fiat and digital assets with a debit card and will include money transfer feature. It's a one-stop-shop for all financial needs of a consumer on the move," she says. "The Paycent debit card that will be available to customers in March this year, will solve these issues and make it easier for consumers using both currencies. We are issuing the card globally."

About Texcent

TEXCENT is a global payment platform solutions. We are dedicated to deliver fully integrated mobile applications and providing an unparalleled online experience to Asia and the world. Read more at https://paycent.com/

Texcent

Helen Laylo

Corporate Communications

Tel: +65-6439-2222

Helen@texcent.com