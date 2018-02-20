Global Metal Finishing Chemicals Strategic Business Report 2016-2024 with Profiles of 100+ Key Players

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Metal Finishing Chemicals - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Metal Finishing Chemicals in US$ by the following Product Segments and End-Use Segments:



Product Segments



Plating Chemicals

Conversion Coatings

Cleaning Chemicals

Proprietary Additives

Others

End-Use Segments



Electronics & Electricals

Aerospace

Automotive

Industrial Machinery

Others

The report profiles 106 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Advanced Chemical Company ( USA )

) Atotech Deutschland GmbH ( Germany )

) Chemetall ( Germany )

) Coral Chemical Company ( USA )

) DowDuPont, Inc. ( USA )

) Elementis plc (UK)

Houghton International, Inc. ( USA )

) McGean-Rohco, Inc. ( USA )

) NOF Metal Coatings North America ( USA )

) Platform Specialty Products Corporation ( USA )

) MacDermid Performance Solutions ( USA )

) PPG Industries ( USA )

) Quaker Chemical Corporation ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Surface Preparation: An Important Part of the Metal Products Manufacturing Process

Growing Demand for Metal Finishing Chemicals from Expanding Range of End-Use Applications

Developed Regions Lead, Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Future Growth

Plating Chemicals and Cleaning Chemicals Foster Market Growth

Competitive Scenario

Positive Global Economy Buoys General Market Optimism



2. MAJOR MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS & CHALLENGES

Inorganic Metal Finishing Chemicals Find Widespread Use in the Production of Metal Products

Stringent Regulatory Landscape Creates a Rich Mix of Challenges & Opportunities for Sustainable Future Growth

Electroplating Chemicals Bear the Brunt of Growing Environmental Concerns

Hexavalent Chrome Plating Buckles Under Environmental Pressures

Non-Chrome Passivation (NCP) Emerges as an Alternative to Hexavalent Chromium

1-bromopropane Chemical - A Health Hazard

Need to Ensure Sustainability Drives the Growth of Eco

Friendly Metal Finishing Chemicals

Bio-Based Industrial Metal Cleaning Chemicals Witness Encouraging Gains

Environmental Advantages Spur the Popularity of Powder Coatings

Shift towards Plastic Parts & Components: A Key Trend Creating Ripples in Market Dynamics

Precious Metal Plating Chemicals Market - An Overview

A Peek into Opportunities in End-Use Markets

Electronics Metal Finishing Gains from the Healthy Electronics Production Activity

Emphasis on Smartphone Aesthetics Spurs Demand for Metal Finishing Chemicals in Smartphone Production

Automobile Production Trends Influence Demand for Metal Finishing Chemicals in Components Manufacture & Auto Body Work

Aerospace Metal Finishing Chemicals to Benefit from the Projected Gains in the Aviation Sector

Anodizing Processes: The Popular Surface Finishing Technique in the Aerospace Industry

A Glance at Various Types of Anodizing Processes



3. TECHNOLOGY TRENDS

Notable Innovations in Surface Finishing Market

Zirconium Oxide Conversion Coatings - An Effective Alternative to Iron Phosphate Conversion Coating

Plaforization - Offering Advantages over Conventional Treatment Processes

Transformation from Wet to Dry Processes

Linking Nanotechnology to Metal Coating Process

Development of Surface Finishing-Free Metal Alloys Underway

Automating Surface Finishing Processes



4. METAL FINISHING INDUSTRY - AN OVERVIEW

Industry Categorization

Tier 1

Tier 2A

Tier 2B

Tier 3

Tier 4

Types of Shops

Job Shops

Captive Shops

Dominance of Small Specialty Job Shops



5. METAL FINISHING PROCESS

Broad Categories of Metal Finishing Process

Plating Process

Surface Finishing Processes

Substrate Preparation Processes

Processes Involved in Metal Finishing

Physical Processes

Chemical Processes

Electrochemical Processes

Manufacturing Waste

The Stages Involved

Surface Preparation

Surface Treatment

Post Treatment

Types of Metal Finishing Processes

Electroplating

Electroless Plating and Immersion Plating

Chemical and Electrochemical Conversion

Other Surface Finishing Technologies

Cladding

Case Hardening

Dip/Galvanizing

Electropolishing

Metallic Coatings (Vapor Deposition)



6. METAL FINISHING CHEMICALS - AN ASSESSMENT

Metal Finishing Chemicals by Product Category

Plating Chemicals

Electrolytic Plating Chemicals

Zinc Electroplating

Nickel Plating Chemicals

E-Brite 757 - Bright Nickel Plating

E-Brite 787 - Ultra-Bright, Ultra-Rapid Leveling Nickel Plating

E-Brite 700 SB - A Sulfur-Free Plate for Duplex Nickel Plating

Copper Plating Chemicals

Chromium Plating

E-Brite CR - A Bright Decorative Hexavalent Chrome Plating Process

Other Electrolytic Plating Chemicals

Electrolytic Nickel Plating on Plastics and Other Nonconductors

Silver Plating Chemicals

E-Brite 50/50 - A Special Cyanide-Free Alkaline Silver Plating Process

Tin Plating Chemicals

E-BRITE 180 - A Bright Acid Tin Plating Process

Brass Plating Chemicals

E-Brite B-150 - A Conventional Cyanide Plating Process

Cadmium Plating Chemicals

Electroless Plating Chemicals

Electroless Nickel Plating

Benefits of Electroless Nickel Plating

Limitations of Electroless Nickel Plating

Electroless Copper Plating

Other Electroless Plating

Conversion Coatings

Phosphates

Cleaning Chemicals

Alkaline Cleaners

Mild Alkali Cleaners - Baking Soda (Sodium Bicarbonate)

Moderately Strong Alkali Cleaners (Ammonia)

Moderately Strong Alkali Cleaners (Borax)

Moderately Strong Alkali Cleaners TSP (Tri-Sodium Phosphate)

Strong Alkali Cleaners - Washing Soda (Sodium Carbonate)

Very Strong Alkali Cleaners - Lye (Sodium hydroxide)

Solvent Cleaners

Solvent Varieties

Water

Organic Solvents

Vapor Degreasing Chemicals

Acid Cleaners

Varieties of Acid Cleaners

Mild Acid Cleaners

Strong Acid Cleaners

Substitutes for Environmentally Harmful Products

Proprietary Additives and Others

Major End-Use Segments

Electronics & Electricals

Aerospace

Automotive

Industrial Machinery

Others



7. METAL FINISHING CHEMICALS BY SUBSTRATES

Metal Substrates

Steel

Aluminum

Different Types of Extrusion Finishes Include

Other Metal Substrates

Plastic Substrates

Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS)



8. ENVIRONMENTAL REGULATIONS AND COMPLIANCE

Environmental Concerns Plague Surface Finishing Market

Pollution Prevention (P2)

Mandatory P2 Requirements in Metal Finishing Process

Hierarchy of P2 in the Metal Finishing Industry

Priority One: Source Reduction

Priority Two: Recycling and Reuse

Priority Three: Enhanced Waste Water Treatment (WWTS)

Pollution Prevention in Metal Finishing

Plating

Primary Chemicals

Acids/Bases

Cyanide Compounds

Metal Compounds

Cadmium

Chromium

Nickel

Solvents

Pollution Prevention Measures for Metal Finishing and Electroplating

Metal Finishing Emissions

Non-Polluting Technique for Metal Surface Finishing Pretreatment

Cyanide in Metal Finishing: Its Management

Chromium Emissions

Viable Substitutes for Hexavalent Chromium

Methylene Chloride Exposure

Source Reduction

Source Reduction and Reuse

Prevention of Industrial Pollution at Source

Source Reduction and Reuse Advantages

Saving on Natural Resources

Reduction in Waste Toxicity

General Cost Reduction

Waste Reduction Procedures

Waste Management

Waste Curtailment Procedures for Metal Plating Operations

An Insight into US Regulations

Water Regulations - The Clean Water Act

a. Electroplating Categorical Standards (40 CFR 413)

b. Metal Finishing Categorical Standards (40 CFR 433)

c. General Pretreatment Regulations (40 CFR 403)

Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA)

Air Regulations: The Clean Air Act (CAA)

Air Pollution Permits

Clean Air Act Amendments, 1990

State Regulations Related to CAA

Toxic Chemical Reporting (EPCRA)

EPCRA Section 311

EPCRA Section 312

EPCRA Section 313

The Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA)

European Regulatory Overview

A Glance at Regulations

EPA's New Chromium Air Emissions Rule

OSHA Adopts Globally Harmonized System of Classification and Labeling of Chemicals

REACH Expands Coverage to Cobalt and Chromium

US EPA Issues New CDR Rule

EPA's GHG Permitting Requirements: Focus on Large Emitters

EPA Exempts Two Cleaning Agents from VOC Status



9. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

Atotech Unveils Nichem HP 1151

Chemetall Launches Gardoclean S 5411

Chemetall Introduces pH-Neutral Pickling Technologies

FTI Launches Tetra Gun Carbon Cleaner Solution

Quaker Chemical Launches QUAKERCLEAN 680 VDA Cleaner

Chemetall Introduces Britemor 921 (W)

PPG Launches ULTRAX Metal Conditioner 257

Dow Launches Resin Technologies for Low and Ultra-Low VOC Coatings



10. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Dow Chemical and DuPont Complete Merger to Form DowDuPont

Bulk Chemicals and Techevon Ink Sales Agreement

PQ Corporation Takes Over Sovitec Mondial

Quaker Chemical to Merge Business Operations with Houghton International

Chemetall Announces Expansion of Aluminum Competence Center in Germany

BASF Takes Over Chemetall from Albemarle

Total Divests Atotech

Platform Specialty Products Acquires Alent

DuPont and Dow Chemical to Merge Operations

Chemetall Takes Over Chemal's Aluminum Finishing Business

Chemetall Completes Acquisition of All Shares in its JV

Albemarle Acquires Rockwood Holdings

Brenntag to Distribute Vantage Specialty Cleaning Products in Ireland

DuBois Chemicals Takes Over Heatbath Corporation



11. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



12. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 106 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 117)

The United States (48)

(48) Japan (7)

(7) Europe (55)

(55) France (4)

(4)

Germany (21)

(21)

The United Kingdom (11)

(11)

Italy (3)

(3)

Spain (3)

(3)

Rest of Europe (13)

(13) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (6)

(Excluding Japan) (6) Middle East (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/b2frh2/global_metal?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716