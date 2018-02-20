One Year In, BridgeStreet Global Hospitality Reveals How Extended Stay and Serviced Apartments are Here To Stay.

Business Travel Show (BTS) provides a backdrop to share 2018 forecasts with Suppliers and Travel Managers.

RESTON, Virginia, Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --BridgeStreet's launch and success as the first technology platform dedicated to business travel has sparked unprecedented growth for the company - and new awareness for the sector. The once-curious OTA has quieted naysayers and laid the foundation for all serviced apartments to enter the era of the modern business traveler. This means Corporate Travel Managers can book in real time, Suppliers can access global demand with ease, and technology is evolving to meet those needs to a tailored fit.

Since launching in 2017, BridgeStreet.com has added more than 140,000 serviced apartments, homes and extended-stay hotels around the globe to their platform. BridgeStreet's accommodation pipeline has enlarged to a whopping 240,000 and the company is on pace to sign on 500 new clients per quarter. This rapid surge is spurring the need for regional expansion - and important technology updates - to better serve BridgeStreet's many suppliers. To continue to provide excellent service to clients and guests, BridgeStreet will invest in a 20% increase of regional and local sales and support staff in key growth areas.

Technology and the fundamental focus on how Suppliers and Corporate Travel Managers engage the industry is how BridgeStreet is forecasting the future for Extended Stay and Serviced Apartments. The analytics allows BridgeStreet to listen attentively and make impacting technology changes on a weekly basis. This capacity to respond to feedback and implement change is why Corporate Travel Managers and the Supply Partner world see 2018 as a pivotal year for our industry.

"We've made sweeping changes to our business model which actively responds to an industry that demands access, improved user experience, and transparency," said BridgeStreet CEO Sean Worker. "It's taken several years - from inception to activation - to make BridgeStreet.com a change agent. We're excited to be that disruptor knowing that the future of business travel as a whole is reaching more business travelers with ease, interest, and ability."

Travel Decision Makers

For corporations located around the globe with extended stay needs including extended-stay business travel, relocation, project-driven travel, and intern groups, the BridgeStreet platform offers tools that provide peace of mind and duty of care by removing the guess work of new certified accommodations and new locations, guaranteed every time.





"With these new technology solutions, our clients can actually see that we are continuing to enhance the connections between certified supply partners and corporate travel managers to provide a seamless business travel experience," said Chief Technical Officer, Aaron Turner.

These new technology solutions combined with the BridgeStreet Guarantee ensures that each stay is perfect: timely delivery of keys, clean and comfortable apartments and homes, and reliable wireless.

Supply Partners

When supply partners sign on to BridgeStreet.com, they are now able to create a customizable, digital experience to introduce travel managers and business travelers to their properties. This electronic guide communicates essential information--from where to pick up keys, how to run the dishwasher, to the best spots for dinner and coffee. By using the platform, suppliers are able to deliver the promise of a seamless stay and an authentic experience for each stay.

Supply partners are also able to take advantage of BridgeStreet's world class photography partner when they sign on to BridgeStreet.com. Living rooms, kitchens and amenities will pop as travel managers and guests view each room. These photos illustrate BridgeStreet's commitment to their extensive portfolio of clients, which include Forbes Global 2000 companies, to curate the most trusted suppliers of serviced apartments, homes and extended stay hotels.

*BridgeStreet is looking forward to sharing lessons learned over the last year at BTS. Please contact us for interviews with Sean Worker, President and CEO, or Michael Snapkoski, SVP Revenue Generation, to discuss new technologies that are driving the serviced apartment industry forward into 2018 and beyond.