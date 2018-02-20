

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Donald Trump has been ranked last in a survey of 'Presidential Greatness' conducted among a group of social science experts in presidential politics.



The results of the 2018 Presidents and Executive Politics Presidential Greatness Survey were released Monday, based on response from 170 current and recent members of the Presidents & Executive Politics Section of the American Political Science Association.



The primary purpose of this survey was to create a ranking of presidential greatness that covered all presidents from George Washington to Donald Trump.



Trump is ranked at the bottom behind President James Buchanan, whom many historians blame for failing to stop the country from falling into the Civil War.



The first seven places maintained the status of the last survey, conducted in 2014.



Abraham Lincoln again tops the list, followed by George Washington, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Theodore Roosevelt, Thomas Jefferson, Harry Truman, and Dwight Eisenhower.



There are several significant changes from 2014.



President Barack Obama moved up 10 spots from the last survey to 8th rank.



Ronald Reagan jumped from 11th to 9th, while Bill Clinton fell from 8th to 13th.



The survey was conducted by University of Houston professor Brandon Rottinghaus and Boise State University professor Justin S. Vaughn during December-January.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX