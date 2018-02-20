'TheBattery' storage system of the Dutch provider of high and low voltage equipment, Alfen, will be used by the Belgian power distributor to store solar power produced at its logistical center in Lokeren, Flanders.Netherlands-based energy solutions provider, Alfen has announced it will provide Belgian grid operator, Eandis with its 'TheBattery' storage solution, which will be used to optimize the self-consumption of a 375 kW rooftop PV system installed at the company's logistical center in Lokeren, in the Belgian region of Flanders. Alfen said it will provide the 140 kW battery container, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...