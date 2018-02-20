

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A bipartisan Congressional Solar Caucus has been formed in the U.S. House of Representatives to advance issues relating to the renewable energy and solar technology production sectors.



Co-founded by Congressmen Ralph Norman (R, SC-05) and Raja Krishnamoorthi (D, IL-08), the Solar Caucus will serve as a unique forum for Members of Congress and the public to discuss high priority issues relating to these sectors.



'The Solar Caucus will work on a bipartisan basis to find common ground to tackle issues facing solar business and communities,' said Krishnamoorthi. 'We will raise awareness for how policymakers, business leaders, and academic experts can work together to foster jobs, growth, and America's leadership in the solar industry.'



'The solar industry is booming across the country, and is a major leader in economic growth and providing quality jobs,' Norman noted. 'We will focus on how the industry, as a whole, can continue to create jobs, increase investments, and strengthen American competitiveness.'



