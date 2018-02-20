Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory Joins First Global Legal Hackathon, as it Continues to Drive LegalTech Innovation

Wolters Kluwer provides hosting, teams, judges and mentors for hackathon aimed at accelerating technology innovation across legal field

February 20, 2018 - Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory is participating in the first ever Global Legal Hackathon (https://globallegalhackathon.com/) taking place worldwide this week. The Global Legal Hackathon includes representatives from law firms, corporations, legal education and tech innovators to drive the rapid development of technology solutions to help advance the legal industry, with a focus on improving the practice of law and access to legal services. Wolters Kluwer's technologists, legal analysts, business leaders, project managers and other functional experts are participating as event hosts, team members, judges and mentors.

"With a deep understanding of both our customers' needs and the power of transformative new technologies, Wolters Kluwer is applying advanced technologies such as AI, predictive analytics and machine learning to our rich content to meet the evolving needs of legal professionals," said Stacey Caywood, CEO of the Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory Division. "The Global Legal Hackathon is another opportunity for us to collaborate with technology and legal innovators to drive the rapid development of new solutions for the legal industry."

The Global Legal Hackathon will occur in more than 40 locations across 20 countries spanning 6 continents. Winning teams from the February hackathon will advance to the second round of the Global Legal Hackathon in March.

Wolters Kluwer's participation kicks-off in Berlin on February 22, with the Legal & Regulatory team in Germany participating on teams, as well as juries. Wolters Kluwer, a main partner, will also sponsor the event's "Best Access to Justice" award, and sponsor a brainstorming session on "Interaction Between Lawyers and Clients in the Future." Other locations Wolters Kluwer will participate from include Warsaw, where the company will be a local host, running the event gfor more than 100 participants, while teams of Wolters Kluwer employees also participate in the hackathon. Wolters Kluwer will provide participants with the API for access to the company's rich research content to advance their applications during the hackathon. Additionally, Wolters Kluwer will award a local start-up with three months of mentoring, including technology strategy and e-commerce support, to help bring their solution to market. Wolters Kluwer in Hungary and Spain will also serve as host and sponsor for the event.

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory is a global leader in developing innovative legal solutions worldwide, focused on helping customers mitigate risk, be more productive and deliver higher value to clients. The company also actively collaborates with other leading technology firms and tech start-ups to quickly integrate and deliver advanced technology solutions to its customers.

