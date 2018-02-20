IDenta Corp.: IDenta Corp Receives First Order from Major Japanese Firm Which Could Lead to Use at Tokyo Olympic Games of 2020

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2018 / IDenta Corp. (OTC PINK: IDTA), a worldwide leader in the development of Drug, Drug Precursor and Explosive Detection kits, has received its first order from the Japanese company, Shikoku Electric Power Corporation. IDenta products will be used for security and inspection purposes. This huge company has been in existence for over 50 years and has infrastructure throughout the country.

Amichai Glattstein, the COO of IDenta, said, "It was an arduous challenge to enter the Japanese market. It required significant patience and high-quality products. The country is preparing to test technologies that will be used in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. We are pleased that our products now have an approved presence in the country. This could facilitate the possible use of IDenta products throughout Japan, including their potential use at major events such as the coming Olympic Games."

About IDenta Corp.

Since 2002, IDenta Corporation and its subsidiary, IDenta Ltd., have been recognized as worldwide leaders in the development of proprietary on-site Drug, Drug Precursor and Explosive Detection kits. IDenta Corp. develops, manufactures, and distributes revolutionary products for both the professional and civil markets which consistently pass the highest qualifications and testing procedures of law enforcement and security agencies around the world.

