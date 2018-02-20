New ecommerce solution designed to increase online sales for Siemens PTI business

Digital River, Inc., a leading global provider of Commerce-as-a-Service solutions, announced it is powering a new online store for Siemens Power Technologies International (PTI), accessible at www.siemens.com/pss-store. Siemens utilized Digital River's expertise in the global ecommerce and subscriptions space to create the new PSS Online Store.

The new online store serves the Siemens PTI business, which produces their leading PSSE software for power transmission systems analysis. The store allows global customers to instantly purchase subscription-based PSSE licenses and a variety of add-on modules online. Previously, all software orders for the Siemens PTI business were conducted offline. The benefits of the new online store and subscriptions model to Siemens' customers include:

The flexibility to ramp up or back down the term of subscriptions between month-to-month or year-to-year options while maintaining full access to the PSS E application. With this ability to select a pricing option, customers can better control or lower costs and avoid long-term contracts and large upfront fees;

A convenient check out process with common preferred payment types, such as credit card, PayPal or wire transfer; and

Same day access to both PSSE software and a series of add-on modules that enhance the PSSE base package.

"Creating a direct-to-consumer online channel is about a lot more than adding another pathway to purchase. It's about building a more powerful brand," said David Woolenberg, senior vice president for Digital River. "With this new direct channel, the Siemens PTI group is delivering value at every turn for their customers. They have created a destination where their customers can both shop and engage directly with Siemens. And they are giving their customers new ways to access and pay for PSSE in cost-effective ways, which importantly align with how customers actually use the solution. We share the excitement of this new venture with Siemens and are thrilled to partner with them on this journey."

Digital River has been working with Siemens since 2012, supporting multi-channel ecommerce operations for the Siemens PLM Software division in the United States, United Kingdom, Japan, and other markets.

