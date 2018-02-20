Global Pipeline Transportation Markets to 2024 - Increasing Investments in Pipeline Infrastructure Worldwide Provides the Perfect Platform for Market Expansion

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Pipeline Transportation Solutions and Services in US$ Million by the following Types:

Oil Pipeline

Gas Pipeline

Petroleum Products Pipeline

The report profiles 118 companies including many key and niche players such as:

ABB Limited ( Switzerland )

) Aconex Limited ( Australia )

) CygNet Software, Inc. ( USA )

) Emerson Process Management Limited (UK)

Energy Solutions International Inc. ( USA )

) GE Grid Solutions, LLC ( USA )

) Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. ( China )

) John Wood Group PLC (UK)

Metso Corporation ( Finland )

) Nokia Networks ( Finland )

) Open Access Technology International, Inc. ( USA )

) OTN Systems N.V. ( Belgium )

) Rockwell Automation, Inc. ( USA )

) ROSEN Swiss AG ( Switzerland )

) SkyWave Mobile Communications, Inc. ( Canada )

) Schneider Electric S.E. ( France )

) Siemens AG ( Germany )

) TechnipFMC plc (UK)

Trimble Inc. ( USA )

) Yokogawa Electric Corporation ( Japan )

) ZTE Corporation ( China )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Pipeline Transportation: Ensuring Secure, Cost-Effective, and Efficient Pipeline Delivery of Energy Sources

Myriad Benefits of Pipeline Transportation Drive Widespread Deployments

High Volume Transport

24x7 Functioning

Low Operating Cost

Efficiency in Transportation

Safer Transportation

No Impact of Weather Events

Despite Volatility in Oil Prices, Growing Production & Supply of Natural Gas Drive Healthy Market Growth for Pipeline Transportation

Growing Production & Consumption of Natural Gas

Multiple Benefits Make Natural Gas Withstand Competition from Renewable Energy Projects

Emergence of Shale Gas as a Viable Energy Source Generates Huge Opportunities

Global Market Outlook



2. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Demand for Innovative and Advanced Pipeline Solutions for Improving Operating Efficiencies Spearhead Market Growth

Wireless Sensing Technologies

Virtual Pipelines

Innovative Maintenance Management Technologies

Eelume: Subsea Robot Arm

Industrial Internet of Things

Virtual Reality for Immersive Training

Non-destructive Testing (NDT) for Inspection of Corrosion under Insulation

Cabling Installation for Maintenance Advances

SCADA Systems

Real-Time Data

Smart Intelligent Pigs for Integrity Management

Advanced Monitoring and Surveillance Technologies

Distributed Acoustic Sensing

Intrusion Detection for Pipeline Security

Increasing Investments in Pipeline Infrastructure Worldwide Provides the Perfect Platform for Market Expansion

Select Pipeline Projects by Major Geographic Region/Country

The United States

Canada

Europe

Asia-Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Need to Minimize Integrity Deterring Issues in Pipeline Operations Drive Demand for Integrity Management Solutions

Integrity Threats to Pipeline Networks: An Overview

Corrosion Prevention Remains High Priority Area in Pipeline Integrity Management

Pipeline Leak Management for End-to-End Integrity Management

Acoustic Leak Detection Emerge as a Viable Pipeline Leak Detection Platform

Other Noteworthy Pipeline Leak Detection Solutions

Touch-based Leak Detection

Sight-based Leak Detection

Smell & Taste Based Leak Detection

Strain Gauging Sensors for Monitoring Pipeline Integrity

Focus on Providing End-to-End Security to Pipeline Infrastructure Spurs Demand for Pipeline Security Systems and Solutions

Monitoring & Surveillance Solutions Gain Precedence in Securing Pipeline Operations

Growing Prominence of Automated Planning and Scheduling Boosts Demand for Pipeline Optimization Solutions

Deployment of End-to-End Pipeline Network Communication Solutions Gain Momentum

Fiber Optic Networks for Network Communication

Pipeline Transportation Services Offers Lucrative Market Growth Opportunities

Consultancy Services for Superior Surveying & Route Planning Results

Project Management Services for Successful Outcomes in Project Implementation

Maintenance & Support Services Reduce Cost & Operational Burden

Steady Demand for Specialist Software Platforms Lends Traction to Market Growth

Cloud-based Software Solutions: The New ICT Frontier for Pipeline Operators

On-Premises Vs. Cloud-based Software: A Cost Comparison Analysis

Big Data and IoT: The Next Big Thing in Pipeline Transportation Solutions & Services

Gradual Rise in Number of Natural Gas Refilling Stations Augurs Well for Pipeline Transportation

Inadequate Refueling & Service Infrastructure Fuels the Need for Efficient Pipeline Transportation

Favorable Macroeconomic and Demographic Dynamics Strengthen Market Prospects

Maintaining the Safety Quotient of Pipelines Continue to Attract Regulatory Focus

Corrosion and Corrosion Prevention Mandates

Reducing Environmental Footprint amid Growing Regulatory Pressures: Major Focus Area for Pipeline Operators

Reducing Emissions: The Primary Goal for Pipeline Operators



3. PIPELINE TRANSPORTATION: AN OVERVIEW

Structure of Pipeline

Design & Construction of New Pipeline

Components of Pipeline Transportation Infrastructure

Pipeline Transportation Process

Implementation Technologies in Pipeline Construction, Operation, and Maintenance

Implementation Technologies for Oil & Gas Pipelines by Area of Operation:

Equipment Used in Day-To-Day Pipeline Operations in a Nutshell

Types of Pipelines Based on Deployment

Gathering Pipelines

Feeder Pipelines

Transmission Pipelines

Distribution Pipelines

Types of Pipelines Based on Material Carried

Oil Pipelines

Natural Gas Pipelines

Refined Petroleum Products Pipelines

Limitations of Pipeline Transportation

High Project Costs

Longer Implementation Times

Fixed Network

Susceptible to Natural Forces



4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

KMTP, DCP Midstream, Targa to Construct Gulf Coast Express Pipeline Project

Oracle to Acquire Aconex

ACE New Orleans District Issues Permit to Bayou Bridge

Energy Transfer Announces Rover Pipeline Project Receives Approval from FERC

Phillips 66 and Enbridge Holds an Open Season for the Gray Oak Pipeline

Ineos Shuts Forties Crude Oil Pipeline System

CML to Acquire 65% Interest in Esmond Transportation System

Wood Begins Contract as Operating Partner of SAGE System and Beryl Pipeline

Nokia Finalizes the Acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent

New Jersey Resources to Acquire Pennsylvania Pipeline from Talen Generation

Ineos Acquires the Forties Oil Pipeline System

Sempra's IEnova Acquires 25% Interest in the Los Ramones II Norte Natural Gas Pipeline from Pemex

Emerson Acquires GeoFields

EMG and Laredo to Sell Medallion to Global Infrastructure Partners

TechnipFMC Wins an EPCI Contract from Statoil

Oryx Midstream to build a Crude Oil Transportation Pipeline for Delaware Basin

Enbridge Announces the Expansion of Oil and Gas Pipeline Systems

Pembina Pipeline to Buy Veresen

IOG to Acquire Thames Gas Pipeline

NuStar to Acquire Navigator

Noble Midstream and Plains Acquires Advantage Pipeline

Enbridge Acquires Houston's Spectra Energy

Keyera to Invest in Keylink Pipeline System

MPLX's Subsidiary to Acquire Ozark Crude Oil Pipeline

Yokogawa Receives an EPMS Order from British Pipeline Agency

Inter Pipeline Acquires Cold Lake Pipeline System

Sunoco Logistics Announces a Merger with Energy Transfer Partners

PBF Logistics to Acquire a 50% Interest in Torrance Valley Pipeline Interest

Enbridge Energy Partners and Marathon Petroleum Announces a Joint Venture to Acquire the Bakken Pipeline System

Plains Midstream Acquires the Canadian NGL Business from Spectra Energy

Yokogawa Receives SCADA System Order from GTCL

TransCanada Acquires Columbia Pipeline Group

Riverstone to Acquire 50% Share in Utopia Pipeline Project

NorthStar Acquires Natural Gas Transmission Pipeline

TransCanada to Acquire Columbia Pipeline Group

Citadel to Acquire Natural Gas Transportation Capacity from WPX Energy

FMC Technologies and Technip to Amalgamate

PAH and CKI to Acquire 65% Share in Husky Pipeline Assets in Canada

American Midstream Acquires the Interests in Strategic Gulf of Mexico midstream Infrastructure

Pembina Pipeline to Acquire Sour Natural Gas Processing Assets from Paramount Resources

NSMP Acquires St. Fergus Gas Terminal

Pemex and ENGIE Selects Emerson to Help Upgrade and Expand Mexico's Gas Pipeline Infrastructure



5. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled:118 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 134)

The United States (68)

(68) Canada (10)

(10) Japan (2)

(2) Europe (28)

(28) France (3)

(3)

Germany (2)

(2)

The United Kingdom (11)

(11)

Italy (3)

(3)

Rest of Europe (9)

(9) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (20)

(Excluding Japan) (20) Latin America (3)

(3) Africa (3)

