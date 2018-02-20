Global Pipeline Transportation Markets to 2024 - Increasing Investments in Pipeline Infrastructure Worldwide Provides the Perfect Platform for Market Expansion

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Pipeline Transportation - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Pipeline Transportation Solutions and Services in US$ Million by the following Types:
- Oil Pipeline
- Gas Pipeline
- Petroleum Products Pipeline
The report profiles 118 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- ABB Limited (Switzerland)
- Aconex Limited (Australia)
- CygNet Software, Inc. (USA)
- Emerson Process Management Limited (UK)
- Energy Solutions International Inc. (USA)
- GE Grid Solutions, LLC (USA)
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)
- John Wood Group PLC (UK)
- Metso Corporation (Finland)
- Nokia Networks (Finland)
- Open Access Technology International, Inc. (USA)
- OTN Systems N.V. (Belgium)
- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (USA)
- ROSEN Swiss AG (Switzerland)
- SkyWave Mobile Communications, Inc. (Canada)
- Schneider Electric S.E. (France)
- Siemens AG (Germany)
- TechnipFMC plc (UK)
- Trimble Inc. (USA)
- Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan)
- ZTE Corporation (China)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Pipeline Transportation: Ensuring Secure, Cost-Effective, and Efficient Pipeline Delivery of Energy Sources
Myriad Benefits of Pipeline Transportation Drive Widespread Deployments
High Volume Transport
24x7 Functioning
Low Operating Cost
Efficiency in Transportation
Safer Transportation
No Impact of Weather Events
Despite Volatility in Oil Prices, Growing Production & Supply of Natural Gas Drive Healthy Market Growth for Pipeline Transportation
Growing Production & Consumption of Natural Gas
Multiple Benefits Make Natural Gas Withstand Competition from Renewable Energy Projects
Emergence of Shale Gas as a Viable Energy Source Generates Huge Opportunities
Global Market Outlook
2. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Demand for Innovative and Advanced Pipeline Solutions for Improving Operating Efficiencies Spearhead Market Growth
Wireless Sensing Technologies
Virtual Pipelines
Innovative Maintenance Management Technologies
Eelume: Subsea Robot Arm
Industrial Internet of Things
Virtual Reality for Immersive Training
Non-destructive Testing (NDT) for Inspection of Corrosion under Insulation
Cabling Installation for Maintenance Advances
SCADA Systems
Real-Time Data
Smart Intelligent Pigs for Integrity Management
Advanced Monitoring and Surveillance Technologies
Distributed Acoustic Sensing
Intrusion Detection for Pipeline Security
Increasing Investments in Pipeline Infrastructure Worldwide Provides the Perfect Platform for Market Expansion
Select Pipeline Projects by Major Geographic Region/Country
The United States
Canada
Europe
Asia-Pacific
The Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Need to Minimize Integrity Deterring Issues in Pipeline Operations Drive Demand for Integrity Management Solutions
Integrity Threats to Pipeline Networks: An Overview
Corrosion Prevention Remains High Priority Area in Pipeline Integrity Management
Pipeline Leak Management for End-to-End Integrity Management
Acoustic Leak Detection Emerge as a Viable Pipeline Leak Detection Platform
Other Noteworthy Pipeline Leak Detection Solutions
Touch-based Leak Detection
Sight-based Leak Detection
Smell & Taste Based Leak Detection
Strain Gauging Sensors for Monitoring Pipeline Integrity
Focus on Providing End-to-End Security to Pipeline Infrastructure Spurs Demand for Pipeline Security Systems and Solutions
Monitoring & Surveillance Solutions Gain Precedence in Securing Pipeline Operations
Growing Prominence of Automated Planning and Scheduling Boosts Demand for Pipeline Optimization Solutions
Deployment of End-to-End Pipeline Network Communication Solutions Gain Momentum
Fiber Optic Networks for Network Communication
Pipeline Transportation Services Offers Lucrative Market Growth Opportunities
Consultancy Services for Superior Surveying & Route Planning Results
Project Management Services for Successful Outcomes in Project Implementation
Maintenance & Support Services Reduce Cost & Operational Burden
Steady Demand for Specialist Software Platforms Lends Traction to Market Growth
Cloud-based Software Solutions: The New ICT Frontier for Pipeline Operators
On-Premises Vs. Cloud-based Software: A Cost Comparison Analysis
Big Data and IoT: The Next Big Thing in Pipeline Transportation Solutions & Services
Gradual Rise in Number of Natural Gas Refilling Stations Augurs Well for Pipeline Transportation
Inadequate Refueling & Service Infrastructure Fuels the Need for Efficient Pipeline Transportation
Favorable Macroeconomic and Demographic Dynamics Strengthen Market Prospects
Maintaining the Safety Quotient of Pipelines Continue to Attract Regulatory Focus
Corrosion and Corrosion Prevention Mandates
Reducing Environmental Footprint amid Growing Regulatory Pressures: Major Focus Area for Pipeline Operators
Reducing Emissions: The Primary Goal for Pipeline Operators
3. PIPELINE TRANSPORTATION: AN OVERVIEW
Structure of Pipeline
Design & Construction of New Pipeline
Components of Pipeline Transportation Infrastructure
Pipeline Transportation Process
Implementation Technologies in Pipeline Construction, Operation, and Maintenance
Implementation Technologies for Oil & Gas Pipelines by Area of Operation:
Equipment Used in Day-To-Day Pipeline Operations in a Nutshell
Types of Pipelines Based on Deployment
Gathering Pipelines
Feeder Pipelines
Transmission Pipelines
Distribution Pipelines
Types of Pipelines Based on Material Carried
Oil Pipelines
Natural Gas Pipelines
Refined Petroleum Products Pipelines
Limitations of Pipeline Transportation
High Project Costs
Longer Implementation Times
Fixed Network
Susceptible to Natural Forces
4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
KMTP, DCP Midstream, Targa to Construct Gulf Coast Express Pipeline Project
Oracle to Acquire Aconex
ACE New Orleans District Issues Permit to Bayou Bridge
Energy Transfer Announces Rover Pipeline Project Receives Approval from FERC
Phillips 66 and Enbridge Holds an Open Season for the Gray Oak Pipeline
Ineos Shuts Forties Crude Oil Pipeline System
CML to Acquire 65% Interest in Esmond Transportation System
Wood Begins Contract as Operating Partner of SAGE System and Beryl Pipeline
Nokia Finalizes the Acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent
New Jersey Resources to Acquire Pennsylvania Pipeline from Talen Generation
Ineos Acquires the Forties Oil Pipeline System
Sempra's IEnova Acquires 25% Interest in the Los Ramones II Norte Natural Gas Pipeline from Pemex
Emerson Acquires GeoFields
EMG and Laredo to Sell Medallion to Global Infrastructure Partners
TechnipFMC Wins an EPCI Contract from Statoil
Oryx Midstream to build a Crude Oil Transportation Pipeline for Delaware Basin
Enbridge Announces the Expansion of Oil and Gas Pipeline Systems
Pembina Pipeline to Buy Veresen
IOG to Acquire Thames Gas Pipeline
NuStar to Acquire Navigator
Noble Midstream and Plains Acquires Advantage Pipeline
Enbridge Acquires Houston's Spectra Energy
Keyera to Invest in Keylink Pipeline System
MPLX's Subsidiary to Acquire Ozark Crude Oil Pipeline
Yokogawa Receives an EPMS Order from British Pipeline Agency
Inter Pipeline Acquires Cold Lake Pipeline System
Sunoco Logistics Announces a Merger with Energy Transfer Partners
PBF Logistics to Acquire a 50% Interest in Torrance Valley Pipeline Interest
Enbridge Energy Partners and Marathon Petroleum Announces a Joint Venture to Acquire the Bakken Pipeline System
Plains Midstream Acquires the Canadian NGL Business from Spectra Energy
Yokogawa Receives SCADA System Order from GTCL
TransCanada Acquires Columbia Pipeline Group
Riverstone to Acquire 50% Share in Utopia Pipeline Project
NorthStar Acquires Natural Gas Transmission Pipeline
TransCanada to Acquire Columbia Pipeline Group
Citadel to Acquire Natural Gas Transportation Capacity from WPX Energy
FMC Technologies and Technip to Amalgamate
PAH and CKI to Acquire 65% Share in Husky Pipeline Assets in Canada
American Midstream Acquires the Interests in Strategic Gulf of Mexico midstream Infrastructure
Pembina Pipeline to Acquire Sour Natural Gas Processing Assets from Paramount Resources
NSMP Acquires St. Fergus Gas Terminal
Pemex and ENGIE Selects Emerson to Help Upgrade and Expand Mexico's Gas Pipeline Infrastructure
5. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled:118 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 134)
- The United States (68)
- Canada (10)
- Japan (2)
- Europe (28)
- France (3)
- Germany (2)
- The United Kingdom (11)
- Italy (3)
- Rest of Europe (9)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (20)
- Latin America (3)
- Africa (3)
