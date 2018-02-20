Edgewater Wireless Establishes Technology Advisory Panel to be Chaired by Founder Duane Anderson

OTTAWA, Ontario, February 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (YFI: TSX.V) (OTCQB: KPIFF), the developer ofWiFi3'ultra-wideband,concurrent multi-radio, WiFichipsets, modular circuit cards, and access points for high-density/high-interference wireless networks made to meet the challenge of large retailers, enterprise, and event venues, today announced the establishment of aWireless Technology Advisory Panel, to be led by Duane Anderson, founder.

"I am excited to continue to advise and counsel the technology vision for Edgewater Wireless and WiFi3,"said Duane Anderson. "I am personally invested in the company, I have steadfastly maintained all ofmy personal holdings,and I plan to continue doing sogoing forward as Edgewater Wirelesscontinues to build momentum andincreased salesforits uniqueWiFi3 products."

The charter of the Edgewater Wireless Technology Advisory Panel includes the regular scientific assessment of WiFi technology, RF signal technologies/management and related chip development, in addition to research of future market needs to the benefit of Edgewater Wireless stakeholders and customers. Mr. Andersonwilltransitionout ofhis role as CTO of Edgewater Wireless to lead the Advisory Panel and willplay amorestrategic role forthe company.

"Creating Edgewater's Technology Advisory Panel is a perfect fit forthecontinued support for our vision and product strategy which further enhances our position at the forefront ofinnovative wireless technology and solutions,"said Andrew Skafel, President and CEO of Edgewater Wireless."The Advisory Panel will be a valued contribution as we further expand our business with blue chip OEM customers which will benefit from advancing WiFI3' to the global wireless industry."

Backed by 24 patents, Edgewater's WiFi3'is the best solution for in high-density WiFi applications. Edgewater's patented technology mitigates adjacent and co-channel interference to enable multiple, concurrent channels of transmit and receive from a single WiFi standards-compliant radio.Delivering the highest channel density in the industry means fewer access points to deliver the highest Quality of Service (QoS) for users.For more information on High-Density WiFi solutions and OEM packages. For more information, visit:http://www.edgewaterwireless.comorhttp://www.aera.io/

About Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc.:

Edgewater Wireless develops and commercializes leading edge technologies and intellectual property for the communications market. Edgewater Wireless delivers advanced product solutions designed to meet the high-density, high quality of service (QoS) and high-reliability needs of service providers and theircustomers. Leveraging over twenty-four (24) patents, Edgewater's WiFi3' is redefining WiFi technology with its wide-band, multi-channel radio and high-capacity Access Point solutions, and delivering next generation WiFi, today.

The best solution for High-Density WiFi networks, Edgewater Wireless WiFi3 powered access point products enable innovative service providers to plan, build and deploy reliable, high-capacity services (like VoWiFI) for high-density wireless data demand in any environment.

Do more with less! Fewer access points delivering high quality service at a lower overall deployment cost make our patented WiFi3' technology the right choice for your next WiFi network.

Explore the evolution of Wi-Fi at http://www.EdgewaterWireless.com and http://www.aera.io/

