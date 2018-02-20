Frost & Sullivan Identifies Emission Control Technologies as Key Solution in Addressing Air Pollution

Emission control technologies will play a significant role in improving air quality, other public health issues and promoting carbon neutral cities

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Urbanization is bringing an unprecedented amount of people to urban centers around the world. Due to the increase in the number of vehicles on the roads, there is a high concentration of emissions in the air, which adversely affects the environment as well as human health. Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Emission Control Technologies in Automotive & Transportation, evaluates various neutralizing technologies in terms of effectiveness in reducing harmful vehicle emissions, barriers to technology adoption, global challenges, and key research and development (R&D) focus areas.

For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/27u

In terms of technology and adoption, the emission control industry needs to develop a retrofit technology for existing vehicles, with advanced catalyst systems, optimized thermal management, and high performance to meet new emission standards and improve air quality. In an effort to implement these needed improvements, many countries have introduced stringent emission legislations, which have spurred the adoption of next-generation emission control technologies (ECTs). ECTs are seen as a key solution to decreasing air pollution, greenhouse gases and fuel waste.

"Our independent analysis finds that catalytic converters are the most effective neutralizing technology. In addition, NOx emissions control technologies, such as Selective Catalytic Reduction, Exhaust Gas Recirculation and Lean NOx Trap, are dominant technologies due to the necessity to meet new emission standards for NOx emissions," said Frost & Sullivan Program Manager Shrinivas Chandrakanth Tukdeo.

Areas of growth in this industry include:

Wide use of transport with advanced engine configurations, increased fuel economy and low fuel consumption opening opportunities to reduce emissions;

Low-temperature catalysts in ECT allowing emission reduction of nitrogen oxides at low exhaust gas temperatures in real-drive vehicle conditions, such as cold start and stop-and-go city traffic; and

Low emission zones leading to faster vehicle modernization and the development of new solutions to reduce emissions.

Nevertheless, the high cost and technology imperfections are major challenges for the adoption and deployment of ECTs. The frequent replacements and technology imperfections, as well as the use of precious metals in catalyst technology, dramatically increase the total cost of ECT. However, replacement of traditional precious-metal catalysts with oxides of inexpensive metals or combinations thereof-with similar removal efficiency-would benefit the development of ECTs.

"Emission control technologies can minimize the negative impact of vehicles on the environment. Integrated, multi-stage technology increases the exhaust gas emission reduction to 100% and practically removes all undesirable pollutants. ETCs move cities toward becoming carbon neutral, and address public health and well-being concerns," said Frost & Sullivan Research Analyst Nadzeya Viktarovich.

Emission Control Technologies in Automotive and Transportation is part of Frost & Sullivan's global TechVision Growth Partnership Services Program.

