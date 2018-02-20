LECTRA: Dual and Lectra enter into long-term partnership to develop Korean automotive supplier's competitive advantage

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Dual and Lectra enter into long-term partnership to develop Korean automotive supplier's competitive advantage

Lectra to help Korean supplier develop its fabric seating and airbag businesses alongside Hyundai-Kia Automotive Group's expanded operations

Paris, February 20, 2018 - Lectra, the technological partner for companies using fabrics and leather, is pleased to announce its partnership with Dual through the signing of a global agreement covering the Korean automotive supplier's fabric seating and airbag businesses.





Backed by world-class research and development, Dual strives to meet evolving customer needs by offering innovative new automotive interior materials and advanced safety textiles. The supplier's automotive trim and airbag divisions serve Hyundai-Kia Automotive Group, the fourth largest automaker in the world. Currently undergoing rapid expansion, Hyundai-Kia is counting on Dual to increase its manufacturing capabilities in the high-growth regions where the group operates, including China, Eastern Europe, Turkey and South America.





A key feature of the global agreement is Lectra's commitment to help Dual optimize its manufacturing processes with the aim of improving its cost structure. Lectra's most advanced technologies-Vector for vehicle seating and FocusQuantum for airbags-and unique expertise in cutting room processes are crucial to helping Dual reach its operational excellence objectives.





The agreement designates Lectra as sole supplier for high-ply cutting equipment and services for Dual's seating and interiors business, and laser cutting equipment and services for the company's airbag cushion business at six plants located in Korea and China.





For its operations in Korea and China, Dual will gain access to the full array of expertise, customer support and field services that Lectra provides worldwide. Lectra's complete customer support structure enables maximum uptime through remote diagnostics and predictive maintenance.





"Dual will benefit most from this agreement by containing costs in the cutting room," remarks Ong Jae-Yeol, Fabric and Seat BU Executive Managing Director, Dual. "This is precisely where Lectra's expertise can help us gain a competitive advantage."





"We are pleased to enter into this global partnership with Dual, to support them-not only with our best-in-class cutting technology, but also with Lectra's expertise in cutting processes," states Javier Garcia, Senior VP Automotive Sales, Lectra. "Our unique know-how contributes to Dual's pursuit of operational excellence-the source of sustainable competitive advantage for car seat cover and airbag cushion suppliers."

About Dual

Founded in 1971 and based in Seoul, South Korea, Dual is a leading provider of automotive components including vehicle seating, car mats and airbags. With a workforce of 4,000 based out of 20 locations worldwide, Dual maintains operations in China, Poland, Romania and Turkey. To expand its manufacturing footprint and support its customer base at the global level, the company actively pursues a policy of product diversification by capitalizing on its ongoing R&D efforts and many years of know-how. In September 2017, the company acquired a 95% stake in leading Scandinavian automotive textile supplier Borgstena Group Sweden in the aim of diversifying overseas business and participating in management.

www.idual.co.kr

About Lectra

For companies that breathe life into our wardrobes, car interiors, furniture and more, Lectra is crafting the premium technologies that facilitate the digital transformation of their industry. Lectra's offer empowers brands and manufacturers from design to production, providing them with the market respect and peace of mind they deserve. Founded in 1973, today Lectra has 32 subsidiaries across the globe, serving customers in over 100 countries. With more than 1,650 employees, Lectra reported revenues of $313 million in 2017. Lectra is listed on Euronext (LSS).

www.lectra.com



