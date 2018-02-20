GrandVision N.V.: GrandVision to appoint Stephan Borchert as CEO effective 28 February 2018

Schiphol, the Netherlands - 20 February 2018. Following the successful transition period after his arrival on 15 January 2018, the Supervisory Board of GrandVision N.V., in its meeting on 27 February 2018, intends to appoint Stephan Borchert as GrandVision's new CEO, effective 28 February 2018. He will succeed Theo Kiesselbach who will retire from the Management Board following the AGM in April.

Stephan Borchert, 48, a German national, has in-depth retail experience with a variety of service oriented retailers. He began his professional career at fashion retailer Peek & Cloppenburg and then became a partner at Roland Berger Strategy Consultants. He went on to become president of Red Earth in Hong Kong and managing director of the international business of multinational cosmetics company Douglas, leading 750 retail locations in 18 countries. He then became member of the Executive Board at Celesio, which included responsibility for over 2,200 company owned pharmacies in numerous countries. As EMEA president of Sephora he managed more than 1,000 locations in 23 countries.

The Supervisory Board of GrandVision N.V. is pleased to have attracted such a broadly experienced international retail professional and is confident that its growth strategy will continue successfully with the combined experience of Stephan Borchert and the GrandVision leadership team.

GrandVision Press Release (http://hugin.info/167729/R/2170160/835986.pdf)



