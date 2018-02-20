Continual Launched as New Brand Identity for CellMining

CAESAREA, Israel, February 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Network experience analytics expert reveals re-branding to expand into the Connected Car market

CellMining Ltd, a leading provider of behavior-based network analytics and optimization, today announced that it has changed its name to Continual, to reflect an expanded strategic focus towards the Connected Car market, and to better serve customers in the emerging Intelligent Mobility ecosystem.

"We have been seeing a rapidly-growing demand for our technology expertise from the Connected Car market," said Greg (Giora) Snipper, CEO of Continual. "The decision to change our name marks a new commitment to fully embrace the benefits our innovative network experience analytics solution can bring to this exciting new market sector. At the same time, Continual will offer mobile operators its advanced subscriber experience solutions."

Continual's competences-network experience analytics on travel routes like highways and railways, analysis of communication patterns, and correlation between network quality indicators and customer perception-are being enthusiastically sought by car manufacturers, automotive electronics vendors, and forward-thinking mobile operators. These are essential capabilities to be able to market vehicles with the promise of excellence in communication experience, in addition to the more conventional automotive performance benchmarks.

"Excellence in experience is already a feature that car manufacturers highlight to differentiate their brands, and this must now also include connectivity," said Assaf Aloni, CMO of Continual. "An 'always-on', high-quality connection has become a prerequisite for connected cars, in order to provide optimal journey experience along with the ability to respond rapidly in safety-critical situations. Continual's mission is to make that a reality, and we are committed to helping create the best-in-class Connected Journey Experience."

The Continual re-branding will launch formally at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, at Stand 5E61 in Hall 5.

