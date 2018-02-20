Technavio has announced its newest market research report on gasoline direct injection systems in the automotive industry for the period 2018-2022, providing the latest cutting-edge insights on this popular market.

Technavio's updated research report on the gasoline direct injection systems market will provide an in-depth study and investigation of the market, focusing on many vital points and trends of the industry that may be useful for the clients. This report will also cover a wide range of information such as definitions, applications, and expert opinions. Also, it will study and research the gasoline direct injection systems market status and forecast in different parts of the world.

The updated research report on the gasoline direct injection systems in the automotive industry is an integral part of Technavio's powertrainportfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the powertrain, analyzing different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics covered include bicycle crank motors, automotive connecting rods, bicycle gearbox systems, and automotive variable displacement engines.

Gasoline direct injection systems in the automotive industry: market opportunity analysis

An automotive gasoline direct injection system (GDI) injects fuel (diesel or gasoline) into the combustion chamber of automobile engines. Gasoline direct injection systems provide better efficiency, higher performance, and lower emissions. This technology has emerged from a prominent need to reduce fuel consumption. Vehicles gain precise control over the amount of fuel that needs to be injected and the timing of the injection as per the engine load by installing GDI systems.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "Automotive gasoline direct injection systems are divided into two categories: mechanical and electronic. These categories are further classified according to the injection scheme, which includes single port injection, multi-port injection, and direct injection. The emergence of manufacturing industries in developing countries is a factor that is contributing to improving the growth potential of the market."

Topics covered in the previous report included the following:

Key regions

APAC

Americas

EMEA

Other features

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Competitive landscape

And more

Using its previous analysis as a starting point, Technavio's new report will re-evaluate the market with an eye for new developments in the field of gasoline direct injection systems in the automotive industry, as well as external factors and new competitors. The powertrainsector has been evolving swiftly owing to the quest to develop reliable and fuel-efficient powertrains.

