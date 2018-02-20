Kodal Minerals provided an update on its Ivorian joint-venture gold exploration projects on Tuesday, stating that Newcrest Mining intends to withdraw from a joint-venture. The Dabakala licence will now be 100%-owned by Kodal, with Newcrest leaving after having completed updated interpretations of both geological and geophysical data at the project. Meanwhile, Kodal has reported the discovery of a new anomaly on the Nielle licence, Kodal's single joint-venture with Resolute Mining, where a 7,000m ...

