UK-based haemodynamic management company Deltex Medical Group announced on Tuesday that its French distributor had been awarded a new tender to supply Parisian hospitals with its CardioQ-ODM+ equipment. Deltex's French distribution partner, Gamida, secured an eight-year tender to supply no less than 34,000 disposable CardioQ-ODM+ probes to the Assistance Hopitaux Publique de Paris, the public hospital system of the city of Paris and its surrounding suburbs, for a minimum value of 4m over the ...

