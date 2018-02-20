Franchised sales and lettings agency business Hunters updated the market on its trading on Tuesday, ahead of its results for the year ended 31 December. The AIM-traded firm reported that, despite challenging conditions in the UK housing market in 2017 which saw completed transactions fall from 996,650 in 2016 to 850,281, it outperformed the market, increasing network income by 9.8% to £38.9m. As a consequence, it said results for 2017 would be broadly in line with expectations. During the year, ...

