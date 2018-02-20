Self-storage company Lok'nStore announced an increase in its banking facility to £50m on Tuesday, following the execution of a £10m accordion. The AIM-traded firm said the increased facility would provide funding for site acquisitions and working capital to support its ambitious growth plans. It said the facility was originally agreed with the Royal Bank of Scotland in January 2016, and the term extended by two years in January last year. The larger facility now runs until January 2023. ...

