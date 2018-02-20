Mike Pence has called on the US Congress to reach an agreement on immigration reform and funding for an extension of the border wall with Mexico just days after lawmakers' latest attempt at reaching a deal fell through, leaving the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program ever so close to expiring on 5 March. In an interview on 19 February, Vice President Mike Pence said that border security was a priority and Congress needed to reach a deal on funding it "as soon as possible". But ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...