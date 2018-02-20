TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/20/18 -- Tower One Wireless Corp. warrants have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Each warrant shall entitle the warrant holder thereof, upon exercise at any time after the issue date and prior to the expiry date to acquire one (1) share upon payment of the exercise price of $0.40 per warrant share.

Subscription rights for shares issuable upon the exercise of the Warrants are subject to adjustment from time to time as described in the warrant indenture.

Chaque bon de souscription donne droit au detenteur du warrant, a tout moment apres la date d'emission et avant la date d'expiration, d'acquerir une (1) action moyennant le paiement du prix d'exercice de 0,40 $ par action du warrant.

Les droits de souscription pour les actions pouvant etre emises a l'exercice des bons de souscription peuvent faire l'objet de rajustements de temps a autre, tel qu'il est decrit dans l'acte relatif aux bons de souscription.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading Date/Date du debut des Le 21 fevrier/February 2018 negociations: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Symbol/Symbole: TO.WT ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CUSIP: 89186Q 11 9 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: CA 89186Q 11 9 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Boardlot/Quotite: 500 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Exercise Price/Prix d'exercice: $0.40/0,40 $ ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Expiry Date/date d'expiration: le 21 juillet/July 21 2018 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CSE Sector/Categorie: Technology/Technologie ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Computershare Trust Company of Canada ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

