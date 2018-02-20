Kieffer Starlite: National Sign Company to Have a Booth at Upcoming AAHOA Convention

LINCOLNSHIRE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2018 / National sign company Kieffer | Starlite, based in Lincolnshire, IL, is proud to announce that they will be present at the upcoming AAHOA Convention and Trade Show. They will be located at booth 104. The convention will take place between March 27th - 30th, 2018.

Ed Davies from Kieffer | Starlite says: "AAHOA is the largest hotel owner's association in the world. The more than 16,000 AAHOA members own almost 1 in every 2 hotels in the United States. With billions of dollars in property assets and hundreds of thousands of employees, AAHOA members are core economic contributors in virtually every community in the United States. As an association, AAHOA is a proud defender of free enterprise and the foremost current-day example of realizing the American Dream. We are extremely excited about having a presence in that event."

The AAHOA convention will take place at the Gaylord National Resort & Conference Center in National Harbor, MD. It is the largest hospitality convention and trade show in the world. The convention has multiple global partners in the industry, all of which have helped to further the idea of free enterprise. People can learn more about the convention, which has been taking place for many years, through the AAHOA website. A full list of exhibitors, as well as the booths they will occupy, is also provided there.

As a national sign company, Kieffer | Starlite has completed extensive work for hotels. Indeed, they have set themselves apart as one of the best companies of their kind in the country, receiving countless positive reviews. The Hilton Garden Inn comments on their website, for instance, saying: "I want to thank you for the great work you have done for us at our properties. It's nice to finally have a vendor that I trust to make sure the job gets done correctly. Thank you for all of your hard work."

Those interested can contact Kieffer | Starlite for further information, be that about their signage work, or about their attendance at the AAHOA convention. Tickets are selling out quickly, so those wanting to attend the event and see the company in action are encouraged to order tickets now.

