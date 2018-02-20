Media Release

Zurich, February 20, 2018

LafargeHolcim to invest CHF 200 million to drive further growth in India

LafargeHolcim will strengthen its presence in India with the construction of a new cement plant in the state of Rajasthan in the North of the country. The CHF 200 million investment will serve customers in the North, including Delhi.

Jan Jenisch, Group CEO of LafargeHolcim, said: "India is the second biggest global cement market and is forecasted to continue to see high growth rates. We are excited to invest in this highly attractive market to further strengthen our footprint and to reinforce our leading building materials position in India."

The new plant, which is being set up by the Group's subsidiary Ambuja Cement will have a clinker capacity of 3.1 million tonnes per year and the commissioning of the plant is expected for the second half of 2020.

About LafargeHolcim in India

LafargeHolcim operates in India through Ambuja Cement and ACC Limited. Both companies have well-known brands marketed through their networks of some 100,000 dealers and retailers. The Group has a nationwide foot-print across India and more than 60 million tonnes of cement capacity. It operates 29 cement and more than 60 ready-mix plants. LafargeHolcim is one of the largest foreign investors in India's building material industry and since entering the Indian market has spent more than CHF 8 billion to build up its equity participation as well as maintain and expand plant capacities.

LafargeHolcim has also been involved in a range of major projects in India including high-rise residential towers, highway and railroad projects. Most recently LafargeHolcim has played a vital role in the construction of India's longest highway tunnel located in the country's northern state of Jammu and Kashmir. Other projects include metro systems in Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, and Hyderabad and several hydro-electric power plants.

In 2016 LafargeHolcim's net sales in India amounted to around CHF 3.2 billion. LafargeHolcim has more than 13,000 employees in India.

About LafargeHolcim

LafargeHolcim is the leading global building materials and solutions company serving masons, builders, architects and engineers all over the world. Group operations produce cement, aggregates and ready-mix concrete which are used in building projects ranging from affordable housing and small, local projects to the biggest, most technically and architecturally challenging infrastructure projects. As urbanization increasingly impacts people and the planet, the Group provides innovative products and building solutions with a clear commitment to social and environmental sustainability. With leading positions in all regions, LafargeHolcim employs around 90,000 employees in more than 80 countries and has a portfolio that is equally balanced between developing and mature markets.

